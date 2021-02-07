A two-car crash hurt seven people on Spirit Lake Highway near Mount St. Helens just after noon Saturday.
According to an accident memo released by the Washington State Patrol, Vancouver resident Emily N. Ronda, 19, was driving a 1996 Honda Accord westbound near milepost 35 when she lost control of the car in the snow and smashed head on into a 2004 Chevy Suburban driven by Deell L. Younker, 37, of Silverlake. Also in the Suburban were 34-year-old Anna L. Sperling of Mountlake Terrace and four children — a 9-month-old girl and three boys, ages 6, 7 and 13 whose names were not released by the state patrol.
All seven people were were wearing seatbelts but suffered injuries and were taken to St. John Medical Center in Longview. Younker and Sperling were treated and released. Without names, the hospital could not provide information about the children. Ronda was listed in satisfactory condition as of Saturday night.
The state patrol found Ronda was driving too fast for the snowy conditions on the road, also known as state Highway 504. The state patrol is investigating charges, but indicated drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.
