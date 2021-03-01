CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft
• At 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 26, a caller in the 600 block of North Tower Avenue reported a bottle of wine was stolen.
• Just after 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 26, a caller reported mail was stolen from the 1600 block of Eshom Road.
• Merchandise was reported stolen from a clothing store in the 1400 block of Lum Road just after 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 27.
• Justin R. Bailey, 38, of Washougal, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 27 after allegedly taking items from a clothing store in the 2000 block of Haviland Street while being in possession of a tool to remove security sensors. He was booked into the Lewis County Jail on a charge of theft with special circumstances, as well as on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.
• Just before 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 28, merchandise was reported stolen from the 300 block of West Reynolds Avenue.
• A vehicle was reported stolen from the 2800 block of Russell Road just after 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Burglary
• Just after 4:40 a.m. on Feb. 28, a second-degree burglary was reported at a store in the 200 block of North Tower Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
• Just before 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, someone reportedly attempted to gain entry into a residence in the 1000 block of North Scheuber Road.
DUIs
• Ryan J. Brander, 34, of Centralia, was arrested at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue for allegedly driving under the influence and was booked into the Lewis County Jail.
• Doug K. Keffeler, 56, of Rochester, was arrested just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 26 for allegedly driving under the influence and was booked into the Lewis County Jail.
Crash
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 200 block of North Tower Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 26.
Tampering With Fire Alarm
• Tolentino C. Celso, 36, of Centralia, was arrested just after 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 26 for allegedly pulling the fire alarm in a business in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road without cause to do so. He was released at the scene with a court date.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Hit-and-Run
• A hit-and-run was reported just before 2:10 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard.
Crashed Into Street Sign
• A non-injury, one-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Southwest William Avenue and Southwest First Street just after 6 p.m.
Possible Child Abuse
• Just after 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, a caller reported a possible case of child abuse in the 100 block of Southwest William Avenue.
Yelling from a Rocking Chair
• Just before 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 26, a caller requested that a woman in the 500 block of North Market Boulevard who was yelling while sitting outside in a rocking chair she apparently brought herself be trespassed.
Yelling at Cars
• A caller requested that a disorderly man who allegedly threatened a customer in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and was “yelling at cars” be trespassed.
Criminal Trespass
• Just before 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 16, a caller requested that a disorderly woman be trespassed from a business in the 500 block of North Market Boulevard.
• A caller requested that a disorderly man “swearing at customers” and “saying he is going to mess them up” be trespassed from businesses in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Refusal to Wear a Mask
• Just before 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, a caller in the 10 block of Southeast 16th Street reported that a household member had possibly been exposed to COVID-19 but was refusing to wear a mask in the house.
Physical Disputes
• A physical dispute was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 27. No arrests were made.
• A physical dispute was reported in the 200 block of Terrace Road just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 27. No arrests were made.
• A physical dispute was reported in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue just after 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 28. No arrests were made.
Malicious Mischief
• Brent G. Gates, 35, of Richland, was arrested on a first-degree malicious mischief charge just after 2:20 a.m. on March 1 for allegedly breaking glass doors in the middle of a building in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and engaging in a physical dispute.
Vehicle Prowl
• Just after 10:25 p.m. on Feb. 27, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 300 block of Northwest Chehalis Avenue. No arrests were made.
Theft
• James E. Russell, 30, of Rochester, was arrested for allegedly shoplifting in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 28 and was released at the scene.
• A third-degree theft was reported in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 28.
• A John Doe was arrested at 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 28 on charges of second-degree theft, obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest after he allegedly stole from a business in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. He was booked into the Lewis County Jail.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 148 inmates, including 120 in the general population and 28 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 102 were male and 18 were female. Of the WERC inmates, 23 were male and five were female.
