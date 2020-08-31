Centralia Police Department
Possession of Meth
• At 10:53 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Clint R. Larsen, 31, of Centralia, in the 200 block of West Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth and an outstanding warrant.
Two Individuals Arrested on Suspicion of Criminal Impersonation
• At 6:16 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Sierra C. Yeager, 25, of Silver Creek, and Zach J. Schribner, 27, of Kelso, at the intersection of East Center Street and North Tower Avenue and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of criminal impersonation. Yeager was also arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics.
Sexual Assault Reported
• At 8:58 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue of a sexual assault that was alleged to have occured three weeks ago. As of Monday, an investigation was ongoing.
Theft
• At 3:22 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue that a credit card was used unlawfully. As of Saturday, an investigation was ongoing.
• At 2:04 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Borthwick Street that mail and a set of keys were stolen.
Chehalis Police Department
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 7:48 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street that a car was broken into and items were stolen from inside.
Woman Reports Person Threatening to Kill Her and Her Daughter
• At 11:23 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 400 block of North Market Boulevard from a woman who stated a person has been threatening to kill her and her daughter for several weeks.
Shooting Complaint Reported
• At 12:08 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 900 block of Northwest Prindle Street from a person who heard three shots fired and did not know where they came from.
Possible Assault Reported
• At 4:54 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1900 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue where it appeared that the passenger of a green car was “wailing on someone in the back seat.”
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 156 inmates, including 148 in the general population and eight in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 148 inmates in the general population, 120 were male and 28 were female and of the eight in WERC, seven were male and one was female.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.