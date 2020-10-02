Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Damage to Vehicle Reported
• At 12:19 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 400 block of North Buckner Street that damage was done to a vehicle.
Man Cited on Suspicion of Assault
• At 5:47 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Gabriel Velasquez, 22, of Centralia, at the intersection of Galvin Road and Mahoney Drive on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Vehicle Theft Reported
• 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1000 block of J Street that a flat-bed wooden trailer was stolen.
Thefts Reported
• At 4:07 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Alder Street that a debit card was stolen. As of Friday, an investigation was ongoing.
• At 4:48 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Lum Road that clothing was stolen from a local business. As of Friday, an investigation was ongoing.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence Assault, Assault of an Officer
• At 7:46 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Gregorio Cordero, 31, of Centralia, in the 1600 block of Military Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and third-degree assault.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Reportedly Refuses to Leave Hotel Despite Not Paying for Room
• At 12:41 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a woman refused to leave a hotel room she had not paid for.
Woman Reportedly Threatens to Kill Another Woman
• At 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street that a woman allegedly threatened to kill another woman.
Suspected Drug Deal Reported
• At 3:42 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a suspected drug deal.
Theft
• At 3:08 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Shaun N. Kuikendall, 28, of Tumwater, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Damage to Vehicle Reported
• At 6:12 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue that a woman’s vehicle was damaged.
Woman Suspected of Vehicle Prowling
• At 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a woman appeared to be looking into cars and tried to get into an unlocked vehicle but realized a person was in the car and quickly walked away.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a system population of 166 inmates, including 153 in the general population and 13 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 153 inmates in the general population, 131 were male and 22 were female and of the 13 in WERC, all 13 were male.
