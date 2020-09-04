Centralia Police Department
Criminal Trespassing
• At 7:26 a.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Randy A. Durham, 38, a transient, in the 1200 block of Mellen Street on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
• At 11:05 a.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Nathaniel W. Braden, 22, of Centralia, in the 900 block of Johnson Road on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Hammer Reportedly Thrown at Person’s Car
• At 1:27 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of North Buckner Street that a hammer was thrown at a person’s car.
Trailer Reported Stolen
• At 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1100 block of F Street that a 10-foot-long enclosed trailer with “Common Gutters” printed on the side was stolen.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 2800 block of Russell Road that tools and paint supplies had been stolen from a vehicle. As of Friday, an investigation was ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Thefts
• At 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Michael R. Chown, 40, of Chehalis, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 4:41 p.m on Wednesday, police cited and released Charles A. Riggs, 55, a transient, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Man Reportedly Peeps Through Neighbor’s Window While Person Was Getting Undressed
• At 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1900 block of South Market Boulevard that a man was looking through his neighbor’s window while he had his phone out as a person was getting undressed.
Man Referred to Prosecutor’s Office on Suspicion of Residential Burglary, Violation of No Contact Order
• At 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, police referred a Raymond man in the 400 block of southwest William Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of residential burglary and violation of a no contact order.
Woman Reportedly Found Lying Down in Random Person’s House, Would Not Leave
• At 5:10 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue that an unknown woman was lying down in a person’s house wrapped up in clothes and blankets and said she wouldn’t leave.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 142 inmates, including 128 in the general population and 14 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 128 inmates in the general population, 110 were male and 18 were female and of the 14 in WERC, all 14 were male.
