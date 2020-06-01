Chehalis Police Department
Woman Reportedly Claims to Have Seen Dead People at Hotel
• At 5:48 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 700 block of Northwest Liberty Place that a woman had reportedly claimed to be seeing dead people at a hotel, but they were just guests walking in and out of the facility.
Public Urination
• At 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Christina A. Cooper, 48, of Chehalis in the 100 block of South Market Boulevard on suspicion of public urination.
Disorderly Conduct
• At 4:19 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Gina R. Parker, 60, of Centralia in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Vehicle Reported Stolen
• At 4:27 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Market Boulevard of the theft of a green 1999 Honda Civic with stickers all along the windshield.
Assault
• At 11:09 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Shaylee S. Ostreim, 22, of Chehalis in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after she allegedly assaulted her neighbor.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 4:31 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Genevieve M. Roundy, 40, of Randle in the 2500 block of North National Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
Centralia Police Department
Theft
• At 7:24 a.m. on Friday, police cited and released Janice M. Lester, 57, of Chehalis and Shannon R. Culbertson, 49, of Centralia in the 900 block of Marion Street on suspicion of third-degree theft
Possession of a Controlled Substance
• At 1:54 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Michael R. Chown, 39, of Chehalis in the 1100 block of H Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 12:46 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Amber D. Tock, 36, of Tenino in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• At 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Genevieve M. Roundy, 40, of Randle in the 1900 block of South Gold Street on suspicion of third-degree criminal trespassing.
Assault
• At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Juan C. Flores, 26, of Rochester in the 1100 block of Scammon Creek Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Burglary Reported at Business
• At 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 100 block of East Bridge Street of a burglary to a business that occurred sometime overnight.
Railroad Spike Reportedly Thrown Through a Glass Door of Business
• At 7:12 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 600 block of West Main Street that a railroad spike was thrown through the glass door of a local business.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 124 inmates, including 110 in the general population and 14 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 110 in the general population, 85 were male and 25 were female and of the 14 in WERC, 11 were male and three were female.
Death Notices
• WILBUR L. THOMPSON, 94, Winlock, died Thursday, May 28, at his home. A graveside service for immediate family, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 5, at the Napavine Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
