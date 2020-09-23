Chehalis Police Department
Woman Is Victim of Social Security Scam
• At 9:56 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 400 block of Northeast Washington Avenue of a woman who was deceived in a social security scam and turned over personal information.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 10:36 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a vehicle prowl. As of Wednesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Parent Says 17-Year-Old Son Being Harassed By Neighbor
• At 3:39 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1900 block of South Market Boulevard from a parent whose son is allegedly being harassed by a neighbor who claims he is driving recklessly.
Three Men Engage in Physical Dispute
• At 8:14 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 400 block of Northwest State Avenue that three men were engaged in a physical dispute.
Assault Reported
• At 6:49 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Salkum Road of an assault. As of Wednesday, an investigation is ongoing.
Centralia Police Department
Man Cited on Suspicion of Failure to Have Ignition Interlock Device
• At 10:10 a.m. on Monday, police cited and released Derek D. Edwards, 38, of Longview, at the intersection of Ellsbury Street and Mellen Street on suspicion of failure to have an ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license.
Violation of No Contact Order
• At 11:06 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Christopher P. Gendreau, 48, of Centralia, in the 100 block of West Walnut Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a no contact order.
Juvenile Referred to Prosecutor on Suspicion of Malicious Mischief
• At 1:16 p.m. on Monday, police referred a juvenile in the 2800 block of Russell Road to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Unlawful Imprisonment
• At 9:37 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Armando M. Benjas, 21, of Centralia, in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence after he allegedly would not allow a person he had a domestic relationship to leave the residence.
Burglary Reported
• At 7:31 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 600 block of M Street of a burglary. As of Wednesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 160 inmates, including 140 in the general population and 20 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 140 inmates in the general population, 112 were male and 28 were female and of the 20 in WERC, all 20 were male.
