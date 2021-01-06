CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Counterfeiting
• A counterfeit bill was reported around 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 1700 block of Gold Street.
Vehicle Thefts
• At approximately 10 a.m. on Jan. 4., a vehicle in the 1100 block of Mellen Street was reported stolen and later recovered.
• On Jan. 5, a victim reported that their Oldsmobile Silhouette had been stolen sometime within the last two days.
No Interlock Device
• Sharlee P. Kelly, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 6 for two criminal traffic violations — driving on a suspended driver’s license and driving without an ignition interlock — and on an outstanding warrant from Lewis County Superior Court.
Collisions
• At 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 5, a two-vehicle collision with injuries was reported.
• A two-vehicle collision in the 600 block of West Main Street was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Theft
• Clothing was reported stolen in the 1200 block of South Gold Street just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 5.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Misdemeanor Assaults
• Amy M. Nile, of Chehalis, was arrested in the 100 block of Southwest Alfred Street and booked into the Lewis County Jail on a misdemeanor assault charge at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 4.
• At about 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 4, police received a call about three people throwing papers and hitting each other inside a parked car in the 100 block of North Market Boulevard.
Theft
• On Jan. 4, a caller reported that their iPhone was stolen the week prior.
Suspicious Circumstances
• Just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 4, a caller reported that a man was screaming at his girlfriend from a car in a parking lot in the 100 Block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that he would come back and kill her. The victim reported that the man was on his way to Yakima and had a gun, and state patrol was advised.
Defecation on a Building
• A woman was reported defecating on the side of a building and throwing her feces in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue at 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 5. The woman reportedly had a visible bottle of vodka and possibly more alcohol inside her bag.
Possible Missing Person Sighting
• A caller reported seeing a possible missing person out of Mason County around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the intersection of Southwest 19th and South Market streets.
Malicious Mischief
• Around 6:45 p.m. on Jan 5, a caller in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Avenue reported that a client smashed the outdoor patio window of a business with a brick and threatened to kill himself.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 153 inmates, including 140 in the general population and 13 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 116 were men and 24 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
•••
By The Chronicle Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.