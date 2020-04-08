Centralia Police Department
Thefts Reported
• At 9:23 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 200 block of North Buckner Street that some medication was stolen.
• At 11:32 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 900 block of Old Airport Way that a generator was stolen.
• At 1:47 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue of a theft of groceries.
Driving with a Suspended License
• At 9:47 a.m. on Monday, police cited and released Delfino Rodriguez Garcia, 44, of Centralia in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue on suspicion of second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Woman Escorted off Amtrak Train for Allegedly Being Intoxicated, Belligerent
• At 5:18 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Denise L. LeJune, 52, of Norfolk, Va., in the 200 block of North Railroad Avenue on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass and unlawful transit conduct after she was allegedly intoxicated and belligerent on an Amtrak train and needed to be escorted off.
Two Woman Allegedly Caught Shoplifting, One Accused of Possessing Meth, Heroin
• At 6:55 p.m. on Monday, police arrested and booked Amanda B. Smith, 27, of Centralia and cited and released Rachel D Likely, 38, of Centralia in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue after they were allegedly shoplifting from a store. Smith was also booked for an outstanding warrant and search incident to her arrest found her in possession of meth and heroin.
Woman Allegedly Assaults Staff at Care Facility
• At 7:57 a.m. on Tuesday, police referred a woman to the city attorney’s office after she allegedly assaulted staff at a care facility in the 3500 block of Steelhammer Drive.
Violation of No Contact Order
• At 11:06 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Jacob J. Zimmerman, 42, of Centralia and booked him into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly violating a no contact order.
Counterfeit Bills
• At 7:50 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue that three counterfeit $20 bills were used at a store.
Chehalis Police Department
Man, Hotel Staff Allegedly Engage in Verbal Dispute
• At 2:28 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 500 block of Southwest Parkland Drive from a man who alleged the staff called him a liar after he was not happy with his room. The man also alleged a staff member had a baseball bat and dispatch could hear the man say, “F*** you.”
Reported Burglary
• At 6:01 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest 5th Street of a possible burglary. The resident said his room looked like it was “ransacked” and was missing a machete, a pocket knife and other weapons.
Vehicle Theft
• At 8:58 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man’s 2002 GMC Sierra truck was stolen in the parking lot while he was in the store.
Woman Cited After Allegedly Intentionally Coughing on Shoppers
• At 9:48 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Kristin Ash, 29, of Spokane Valley, in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard after she was allegedly being disorderly and intentionally coughed on shoppers.
Attempted Vehicle Prowl
• At 8:33 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southeast Park Hill Drive from a man who reportedly observed on video a woman attempting to break into his cars.
Theft
• At 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Man Allegedly Screams Threats
• At 11:17 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue of a man that was screaming at another man saying he was going to cut someone.
Woman Reports White Van Follows Her Home From Work
• At 3:27 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 400 block of Southwest 16th Street from a woman who said a white van had followed her home from work.
Man Allegedly Peers Through Windows
• At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report at the intersection of Northwest Hawthorne Place and Northwest Quincy Place that a man was peering through windows of the neighbors house suspiciously.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 113 inmates, including 96 in the general population and 17 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 96 in the general population, 71 were male and 25 were female and of the 17 in WERC, 14 were male and three were female.
•••
By The Chronicle Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.