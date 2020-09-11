Centralia Police Department
Hit and Run Reported
• At 9:27 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 200 block of Cedar Street of a hit and run.
Trailer Reportedly Stolen
• At 9:54 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 700 block of South Tower Avenue that a car trailer with a winch and tool box mounted onto it was stolen.
Possession of Meth
• At 10:02 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Jason W. Dix, 45, of Centralia, in the 900 block of South Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine after a baggie of the suspected drug reportedly fell out of his pocket while talking to an officer about an unrelated incident.
Domestic Violence
• At 8:37 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Jeremie M.H. Warner, 20, of Centralia, in the 1000 block of Scammon Creek Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and interfering with domestic violence reporting.
Possible Vehicle Theft Reported
• At 11:44 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Logan Street that a vehicle was possibly stolen. As of Friday, an investigation is ongoing.
Violation of a Court Order
• At 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, police referred a 52-year-old Chehalis man in the 1100 block of Marion Street to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of violating a court order.
Woman Cited on Suspicion of Assault
• At 1:57 a.m. on Friday, police cited and released Sabrina L. Towne, 27, of Centralia, in the 1200 block of Mellen Street on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Chehalis Police Department
Two Men Reportedly Kick, Punch Each Other
• At 8:17 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 10 block of Chehalis Avenue that two men were kicking and punching each other.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 9:06 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 2100 block of North National Avenue of a vehicle prowl where the subjects were caught on security cameras.
Woman Alleges Man Who She Has Protection Order Against Was Sleeping in Her Garage
• At 12:51 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 400 block of Southwest William Avenue from a woman who alleged a man that she has a protection order against was sleeping in her garage.
Woman Allegedly HitsOther Female Participant in Two-Car Crash
• At 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1200 block of South Market Boulevard of a two-car crash with no injuries, but the reporting party alleged that the woman in the other car hit her daughter, who were both initially involved in a verbal dispute.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 147 inmates, including 135 in the general population and 12 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 135 inmates in the general population, 113 were male and 22 were female and of the 12 in WERC, all 12 were male.
