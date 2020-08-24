Sirens
Centralia Police Department
City Property Reportedly Tagged With Graffiti
• At 10 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 800 block of South Gold Street that property of the City of Centralia was tagged with graffiti.
DUI
• At 11:07 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Steven R. Luurs Jr., 40, of Centralia, in the 600 block of West Center Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Woman Allegedly Throws Rocks at Individual
• At 10:14 a.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Tina K. Arthur, 43, of Centralia, in the 700 block of North Tower Avenue on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after she allegedly threw rocks at an individual.
Man Referred to Prosecutor’s Office on Suspicion of Unlawful Imprisonment
• At 1:58 p.m. on Sunday, police referred a 21-year-old Centralia man in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment after he allegedly detained a person he had a domestic relationship with.
Pallets Reportedly Stolen From Local Business
• At 9:48 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Harrison Avenue that pallets had been stolen from a local business.
Chehalis Police Department
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 9:08 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 800 block of Northwest Maryland Avenue that a vehicle prowl took place sometime that morning.
Campaign Sign Reportedly Stolen
• At 1:49 p.m. on Friday, police received a report at the intersection of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way and North National Avenue that an “Elect Edna Fund For County Commissioner” sign was stolen.
Naked Man Reportedly Masturbating in Public
• At 9:38 a.m. on Saturday, police referred a 66-year-old Rochester man in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of indecent exposure after he was allegedly naked in a parking lot and masturbating.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Meth, Violation of No Contact Order
• At 10:24 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Jesse J. Wheeler, 38, of Chehalis, in the 600 block of Southwest Cascade Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth and two counts of violating a no contact order.
Tenant Alleges Unknown Person Is Squatting in Rat-Infested Apartment
• At 12:23 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 600 block of Southeast Dobson Court from a tenant who alleges an unknown person is squatting in an apartment that has been empty for weeks due to a rat infestation.
Theft
• At 2:29 p.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Derrick R. Waggoner, 59, of Centralia, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 167 inmates, including 154 in the general population and 13 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 154 inmates in the general population, 126 were male and 28 were female and of the 13 in WERC, 11 were male and two were female.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.