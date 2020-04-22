Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Vehicle Prowl
• At 9:42 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Ward Street that hunting equipment was stolen from a vehicle.
• At 6:37 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Alder Street that a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Vehicle Damaged
• At 11:14 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of South Washington Avenue that a vehicle was damaged.
Theft
• At 12:13 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Marion Street that a pressure washer was stolen.
• At 4:14 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Sunset Way that a chainsaw was stolen.
• At 5:04 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 200 block of North Washington Avenue that a license plate was stolen.
Domestic Violence
• At 6:31 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Schon D. Wolfe, 45, of Rochester in the 300 block of North Iron Street on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Allegedly Spits on Another Woman’s Face Over Car Doors Hitting
• At 11:42 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1700 block of North National Avenue that a woman allegedly spit on another woman’s face during a verbal dispute over her car door being hit by the other woman’s car door.
Suspects Allegedly Break Into House
• At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 10 Block of Southwest 13th Street that a person allegedly witnessed a man and a woman break into a house by pulling down the plywood to get into the back of the residence.
Man, Woman Allegedly Engage in Physical Altercation
• At 9:44 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 400 block of Southwest William Avenue that a man and a woman allegedly engaged in a physical altercation.
Theft
• At 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man’s iPad was stolen while he was shopping.
Man Allegedly Slapped Child in the Head Repeatedly
• At 5:51 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a person allegedly witnessed a man slapping a child in the head with force.
Man Allegedly Makes Vulgar Calls to Dispatch
• At 5:53 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 300 block of Northwest North Street that a man was allegedly making vulgar calls to Lewis County 911 Communications and asking to speak with several officers.
Assault
• At 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Alex Fourhorns, 42, of Chehalis in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly hit a person in the face.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 113 inmates, including 95 in the general population and 18 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 95 in the general population, 70 were male and 25 were female and of the 18 in WERC, 14 were male and four were female.
