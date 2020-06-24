Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 141 inmates, including 113 in the general population and 28 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 113 in the general population, 90 were male and 23 were female and of the 28 in WERC, 25 were male and three were female.
Chehalis Police Department
Dog Locked In Car Reported
• At 5:27 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a dog was locked in a car and appeared to be in distress.
Person In Black Jeep Allegedly Throws Egg Out the Window, Hits Woman
• At 10:11 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 400 block of North Market Boulevard that a woman was hit by an egg that was allegedly thrown out of a window from a person in a black Jeep.
Physical Dispute Reported
• At 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest 9th Street of a physical dispute where a woman allegedly hit a man.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 7:28 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1800 block of South Market Boulevard of a hit and run. An investigation is ongoing.
Centralia Police Department
Theft
• 5:57 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Rene M. Rew, 57, of Tacoma, in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft after the suspect allegedly stole grocery items.
Woman Allegedly Attempts to Steal Car Seat From Vehicle
• At 6:36 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue that a woman suspect allegedly attempted to steal a car seat out of a vehicle before leaving the scene in another vehicle. No items were reported missing.
Man Accused of Providing Fake Name During Traffic Stop
• At 8:20 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Omar Encanacion Venegas, 28, of Centralia, in the 200 block of South Pearl Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of identity theft after he allegedly provided police with a fake name during a traffic stop. Venegas was also booked on several outstanding warrants.
Woman Arrested After Reportedly Being Located In Stolen Vehicle
• At 9:27 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Sheri R. Hopper, 50, of Centralia, in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of meth after she was allegedly located in the stolen vehicle and was found to be in possession of meth.
Court Order Violation
• At 11:07 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Marcus E. Prince, 47, of Centralia, in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a no contact order.
• At 1:14 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Kody A. Curry, 30, of Centralia, in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order.
• At 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, police issued a summons to a Centralia woman in the 1400 block of Johnson Road on suspicion of violating a court order.
Intentional Damage to Vehicle Tires Reported
• At 7 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Centralia College Boulevard that a victim reported intentional damage to a vehicle’s tires.
