Centralia Police Department
Stolen Vehicles
• At 10:08 a.m. on Friday, police received a report from the 500 block of West Center Street that a silver 2008 Dodge Ram truck was stolen.
• At 3:38 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report from the 2600 block of Cooks Hill Road of a possible vehicle theft that allegedly occurred within the last few days. An investigation is ongoing.
Purse Stolen
• At 1:48 p.m. on Friday, police received a report from the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue that a purse was stolen from a business. An investigation is ongoing.
Hit and Runs
• At 9:37 p.m. on Friday, police received a report from the intersection of Alder Street and Mellen Street of a hit and run.
• At 5:22 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the 1100 block of Scammon Creek Road of a hit and run.
Possession of Meth
• At 1:39 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Charles A. Riggs, 55, of Centralia, at the 1300 block of Lum Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly possessing methamphetamines.
• At 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Harry I. Richcreek, 47, of Rochester, at the 1000 block of West Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine.
• At 11:14 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Charles A. Mills, 53, of Oakville, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on several outstanding warrants and on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
Vehicle Prowls
• At 10:09 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the 500 block of South Washington Avenue that a vehicle had been prowled sometime overnight.
• At 6:01 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the 600 block of West Cherry Street of a vehicle prowl.
Gas, Other Items Stolen From Car
• At 10:37 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the 1100 block of South Scheuber Road that gas and other items were stolen out of a car sometime overnight.
Violation of a Protection Order
• At 3:17 p.m. on Saturday, a Centralia man was issued a summons for allegedly violating a protection order.
Clothes Stolen
• At 7:43 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the 1400 block of Lum Road that clothes were stolen from a business.
Store Burglarized
• At 8:36 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the 100 block of South Buckner Street of a burglary. An investigation is ongoing.
Safe and Sober Probation Violation
• At 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Manista M. Johnson, 30, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into Lewis County Jail at the 100 block of West Maple Street for violating a safe and sober probation.
Reckless Endangerment
• At 7:53 p.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Nicole R. Wilson, 38, of Winlock, at the 1000 block of Eckerson Road on reckless endangerment.
Fraudulent House for Rent Listing
• At 10:18 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report from the 300 block of Latona Street that a person paid $2,000 for a deposit on a house that was fraudulently listed for rent on the internet. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Impersonation
• At 1:14 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Marc A. Michaud, 62, of Shelton, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail for first-degree criminal impersonation and an outstanding felony warrant after he allegedly used a fake name in an attempt to deceive an arresting officer.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office
Man Arrested for Alleged Threats to Kill
• At 9:55 a.m. on Friday, deputies arrested Curtis Perry Snow, 63, of Randle, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail for harassment after he allegedly went to a strangers house at the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 12 and threatened to kill a man.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 187 inmates, including 156 in the general population and 31 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 156 in general population, 114 are male and 42 are female and of the 31 in WERC, 28 are male and three are female.
