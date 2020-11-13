Centralia Police Department
Possession of Meth
• At 12:41 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Jacob R. Jespersen, 27, of Centralia, in the 200 block of West Reynolds Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
• At 2:04 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Terry N. Couch, 33, of Centralia, in the 1200 block of Mellen Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
Vehicle Reportedly Spray Painted Overnight
• At 3:59 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Harrison Avenue that a vehicle was tagged with spray paint sometime overnight. As of Thursday, an investigation was ongoing.
DUI
• At 8:41 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Jason A. Bates, 46, of Olympia in the 500 block of Yew Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
• At 10:37 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Matthew T. Fauls, 38, of Centralia, in the 600 block of North Gold Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Graffiti Reported
• At 9:53 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 2000 block of Industrial Road that an area was tagged with graffiti.
Vehicle Prowls
• At 10:42 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 2300 block of Rosewood Lane of a vehicle prowl where a wallet was stolen from inside the vehicle.
• At 1:23 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue that cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Thefts
• At 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 500 block of East Locust Street that jewelry was stolen.
• At 12:47 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Alder Street that cash, a wallet and a necklace was stolen.
• At 7:04 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Lum Road of a shoplift at a local business.
Burglary to Storage Unit Reported
• At 5:03 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 600 block of North Gold Street that a storage unit was burglarized. As of Friday, an investigation was ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Physical Altercation Reported
• At 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue of a physical altercation between two individuals.
Person Reports Stranger Attempts to Open Their Garage
• At 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 400 block of Southwest 19th Street from an individual requesting help for a man who appeared to have mental health issues that was attempting to open their garage door.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Assault After Allegedly Throwing Computer at Husband
• At 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Antonia E. Bivins in the 100 block of Southwest 11th Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after she allegedly locked her husband out of their house and when she let him in, threw a computer at him.
Child Molestation Reported
• At 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue regarding child molestation. As of Thursday, an investigation was ongoing.
Person Tells Police He Wants His Son ‘Scared Straight’ After Not Doing Homework
• At 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Avenue regarding a juvenile problem where a person’s son was not doing his homework. The reporting party told police they want their son “scared straight.”
Criminal Trespassing
• At 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Heather M. Vasquez, 44, of Seattle, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Old House Renter Showed Up at Property While Being Renovated, Refused to Leave
• At 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 400 block of Southwest William Avenue regarding a disorderly man who reportedly showed up to a residence he previously rented and refused to leave. The reporting party also told police he ate the workers’ lunch while at the property.
Woman Reports She Was Restrained in Chair by Nurse Trying to Pull Out Her Tooth
• At 8:19 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 2600 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue who alleged she was restrained in a chair by a nurse that was attempting to pull one of her teeth and now she is in the ER with jaw complications.
Thefts
• At 3:59 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Jack M. Peltier, 27, of Chehalis, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 8:22 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Zachary B. Gelwicks, 32, of Lake Bay, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 11 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Mark A. Bradley, 70, of Centralia, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 161 inmates, including 144 in the general population and 17 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 144 inmates in the general population, 108 were male and 36 were female and of the 17 in WERC, all 17 were male.
