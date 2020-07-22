Centralia Police Department
Vehicle Reportedly Damages Utility Box in Hit and Run
• At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1200 block of North Pearl Street of a hit and run where a vehicle stuck a utility box.
Sexual Misconduct Reported
• At 2:07 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Harrison Avenue of sexual misconduct from three years ago. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Residential Burglaries Reported
• At 3:58 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 600 block of Yew Street that a house was broken into and items were stolen.
• At 8:29 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 600 block of North Gold Street of a possible burglary. As of Wednesday, an investigation was ongoing.
DUI
• At 9:50 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Sane M. Shaw, 23, of Chehalis, in the 200 block of West 1st Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Arrested Man Reportedly Damages Patrol Car
• At 1:06 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested David C. Rahnert, 43, a transient, in the 1000 block of West Reynolds Avenue on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief, possession of meth and an outstanding warrant after he allegedly damaged the arresting officer’s patrol car during the arrest.
Vehicle Thefts Reported
• At 1:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report at the intersection of West Magnolia Street and North Pearl Avenue that a Honda Accord was stolen.
• At 6:17 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 300 block of South Street that a Cadillac Escalade was stolen.
Attempted Burglary Reported
• At 1:47 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 300 block of North Oak Street of an attempted burglary. As of Wednesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Assault Reported
• At 4:09 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue of a possible felony assault of an adult male. As of Wednesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Two Juvenile Boys Found Breaking Into Hotel Rooms
• At 10:46 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that two juvenile boys allegedly broke into a couple of hotel rooms.
Couple Dump Garbage In Parking Lot
• At 11:50 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard that a man and a woman appeared to be dumping garbage in a parking lot.
Theft of Cash Payment Reported
• At 8:11 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 2000 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue that a cash payment and money order were stolen on May 20 by an unknown suspect.
Man Accused of Breaking Phone on Woman’s Hand
• At 3:04 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Northwest Airport Road that on Monday night, a person’s neighbor requested to use their phone and when she came back she had blood on her hand, face and head from the man allegedly breaking the phone over her hand.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 164 inmates, including 145 in the general population and 19 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 145 in the general population, 122 were male and 23 were female and of the 19 in WERC, 17 were male and two were female
