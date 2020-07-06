Centralia Police Department
Vehicle Prowls
• At 7:33 a.m. on Thursday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 900 block of South Buckner Street in Centralia. Change was reported stolen from the unlocked vehicle.
• At 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 300 block of West Magnolia Street. Nothing was taken.
Tumwater Suspect Arrested on Attempted Theft Charge
• At 4 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 100 block of West Main Street and cited Rachael R. McCauley, 31, of Tumwater, on suspicion of attempted theft.
Alleged Trespassers Cited
• At 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue and cited Martha M. Flanagan, 66, of Centralia, on suspicion of trespassing.
• At 8:49 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of a trespasser in the 700 block of North Tower Avenue. Janie S. Weibling, 58, of Centralia, was cited on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass after allegedly refusing to leave a business.
Man Issued Summons on Malicious Mischief Charge
• At 6:44 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a man breaking a window in a family member’s car. A 51-year-old Centralia man was issued a court summons on a charge of third-degree malicious mischief.
DUI
• At 12:44 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Interstate 5 and arrested Kenneth A. Brumwell, 18, of Centralia, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Assault Reported
• At 6:37 a.m. on Saturday, an assault was reported in the 1200 block of Alder Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle Reported Stolen, Recovered in Toledo
• At 3:32 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block fo Lowe Street in Centralia. The vehicle was later recovered in Toledo.
Vehicle’s Key, Radio Stolen
• At 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle’s key and a radio were reported stolen in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road.
Centralia Man Arrested on Obstruction Charge
• At 1:12 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 100 block of South Pearl Street and arrested James A. Fodge, 23, of Centralia, on suspicion of obstructing a public servant.
Burglary Reported at Home Being Remodeled
• At 4:01 p.m. on Sunday, a burglary was reported at a residence that is being remodeled in the 500 block of Jefferson Street.
Bicycle Stolen
• At 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, a bicycle was reported stolen in the 300 block of East Main Street.
Suspect Booked on Assault Charge
• At 4:57 a.m. on Monday, police responded to the 800 block of North Pearl Street and arrested Winter K. Dan, 29, of Centralia, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Chehalis Police Department
Identity Theft Reported
• At 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report of an identity theft from the 10 block of Southeast Fairview Avenue.
Store Customer Makes a Scene After Being Asked to Wear Mask
• At 6:32 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a disorderly person “yelling and cussing” in the 1500 block of North National AVenue. The man was reportedly mad he had to wear a mask. No arrests were reported.
Burglary Reported
• At 8:41 a.m. on Friday, a burglary was reported in the 400 block of North Market Boulevard.
Weed Trimmer Reported Stolen
• At 12:46 p.m. on Friday, a weed trimmer was reported stolen in the 400 block of South Market Boulevard.
Alternator Stolen From Vehicle
• At 3:07 p.m. on Friday, an alternator was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Trespasser Reported
• At 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, a trespasser was reported in the 400 block of Northwest State Avenue. A man was reportedly seen looking in vehicles’ windows.
Vehicle Stolen
• At 2:03 a.m. on Saturday, a vehicle was reported stolen in the area of Prindle Street and Quincy Avenue in Chehalis.
Chehalis Man Arrested on Assault Charge
• At 7:11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue and arrested Dewain L. Rosenberg, 54, of Chehalis on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Centralia Man Angry Over Mask Cited on Trespass Charge
• At 3:49 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1500 block of National Avenue of a disorderly man who was “very angry about (being) asked to wear a mask, harassing customers, swearing at staff (and) refusing to leave,” according to 911 call logs. The man was also reportedly “extremely aggressive” and carrying a camera. He was described to police as wearing motorcycle gear and standing next to a blue moped. Police arrived and cited Shane P. Dunham, 35, of Centralia, on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass.
Tires Slashed
• At 7:37 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report of tires being slashed in the 300 block of Northwest Park Street.
Harassment Reported
• At 8:12 a.m. on Monday, harassment was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
• As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 163 inmates, including 147 in general population and 15 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 126 were male and 21 were female and of WERC inmates, 15 were male and one female. One inmate was on work release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.