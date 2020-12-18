Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 134 inmates including 118 in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. All WERC inmates were male and of general population inmates, 97 were male and 21 female.
Centralia Police Department
Vehicle Prowl
• At 7:54 a.m. on Wednesday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 2800 block of Russell Road.
Vehicle Hits Pedestrian in Parking Lot
• At 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue.
Burglary Reported
• At 3:43 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of a burglary in the 600 block of North Gold Street.
Identity Theft
• At 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 900 block of E Street in Centralia and arrested Justin Hall, 41, of Olympia, on suspicion of identity theft and possession of methamphetamine.
Theft Suspect Cited
• At 1:51 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 200 block of South Pearl Street and cited Daryl A. Ball, 62, of Centralia, on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Vehicle Mirror Stolen
• At 11:34 p.m. on Thursday, a vehicle’s mirror was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue.
DUI
• At 2:51 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the 1000 block of North Scheuber Road and arrested Mariah M. Benton, 19, of Chehalis, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Cited After Alleged Cigarette Theft
• At 9:38 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a theft in the 1200 block of South Market Boulevard. A female suspect was accused of walking behind the store’s counter, taking three packs of cigarettes and leaving. Madison T. Roberts, 34, of Chehalis, was cited on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Vicious Dog Reported
• At 11:56 a.m. on Thursday, a vicious dog was reported in the 100 block of Southwest Cascade Avenue.
Trespassers Reported
• At 4:58 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of two “scary” men harassing customers of a business in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. No arrests were reported.
Thefts Reported
• At 12:04 p.m. on Wednesday, a theft was reported in the 1400 block of Northwest Airport Way in Chehalis.
• At 9:43 a.m. on Thursday, a theft was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
• At 7:53 p.m. on Thursday, a theft was reported from the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
• BETTIE I. CHRISTENSEN, 83, Longview, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Community Home Health and Hospice. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• KARLA G. JOHNSON, 55, Randle, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
The Chronicle seeks to be accurate and fair in all its reporting. If you find an error or believe a news item is incorrect, please call the newsroom as soon as possible at 807-8224, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
