Centralia Police Department
Trespass
• At 12:54 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report of a trespasser in the 1200 block of Alder Street. A 30-year-old Chehalis resident was issued a court summons on suspicion of trespassing.
Vehicle Collisions
• At 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, a two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Interstate 5. No injuries were reported.
• At 2:04 p.m. on Wednesday, a second two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Interstate 5. No injuries were reported.
• At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of North Pearl Street and West Reynolds Avenue.
Fraudulent Bank Charges
• At 12:26 a.m. on Thursday, fraudulent charges to a bank account were reported in the 1400 block of Lewis Street.
Chehalis Police Department
Scam Reported
• At 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a scam was reported in the 700 block of Southwest 16th Street. The person reported they were asked over the phone to purchase a gift card.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Thefts
• At 1:27 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of a theft in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
• At 5:23 p.m. on Wednesday, a third-degree theft was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Driver Reports Man Jumps in Road With Gun
• At 1:42 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of disorderly conduct in the intersection of Southwest Third Street and Southwest Chehalis Avenue. A driver reported a man jumped out in the road and appeared to pull a gun on the vehicle.
Vehicle Keyed
• At 7:42 p.m. on Wednesday, a person in the 10 block of Northwest Chehalis Avenue reported their vehicle was keyed.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Thursday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 140 inmates, including 124 in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 99 were male and 25 were female and of WERC inmates, all 16 were male.
By The Chronicle Staff
