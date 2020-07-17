Sirens
Chehalis Police Department
Two Men Seen Prowling Vehicle
At 10:01 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard from a person who witnessed two men prowling a vehicle.
Boyfriend Reports Girlfriend’s Father Assaulted Him and Girlfriend
At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1900 block of South Market Boulevard from a man who stated his girlfriend’s father had assaulted him and his girlfriend.
Woman Reports She Was Assaulted by Man After They Ate at Restaurant
At 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 700 block of North National Avenue from a woman who stated she was assaulted by a man who she had just ate with at a restaurant and he walked away from the scene.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion Of DUI
At 1:55 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Melissa L. Howard, 42, in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI after she allegedly drove her vehicle over a parking barrier and into a ditch.
Centralia Police Department
Criminal Impersonation
At 9:19 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Ignacio I. Maldonado-Cervantes, 27, of Rochester, in the 1600 block of Eshom Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of criminal impersonation after he allegedly lied about his identity to conceal the fact he had a warrant for his arrest.
Man Arrested on Possession of Meth Charge
At 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested David D. Straub, 57, of Centralia, in the 1000 block of Ham Hill Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth.
Theft of Package Reported
At 11:14 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Alder Street that a package was stolen.
Man Allegedly Exposes Himself to Person, Sprays Victim With Pepper Spray
At 4:24 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested and released Jerry R. James, 60, of Centralia in the 700 block of North Tower Avenue on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly exposed himself to another person and then sprayed the person with pepper spray.
Arrested Man Allegedly Spits In Patrol Car
At 7:38 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Larry E. Sherman, 60, of Seattle, in the 1200 block of Mellen Street and booked into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief after he was reportedly arrested on suspicion of trespassing, but when he was in the patrol car he allegedly began spitting, which required the vehicle to be removed from service to be decontaminated. Sherman was referred to prosecutors for the trespassing charge.
Residential Burglary Reported
At 1:14 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 800 block of Long Road of a burglary to a residence.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 166 inmates, including 147 in the general population and 19 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 147 in the general population, 121 were male and 26 were female and of the 19 in WERC, 16 were male and three were female.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.