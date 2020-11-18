Sirens
Chehalis Police Department
Money Reportedly Stolen From Business
• At 9:28 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of South Market Boulevard regarding the theft of more than $1,200 from a local business. The reporting party told police they suspect it was an employee who stole the money, though they are not sure who.
Scam Reported
• At 12:22 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 400 block of Northwest Quincy Place of a scam call using the Publishers Clearing House name that was requesting money.
Two Individuals Reported for Allegedly Smoking Meth in Vehicle Behind Senior Center
• At 7:04 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 2500 block of North National Avenue that two individuals in a car parked behind the senior center were allegedly smoking meth.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 8:14 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest James Street that a woman’s passport and social security card were stolen out of her car sometime overnight.
Transient Man Reportedly Steals Juice From Store, Throws it on Cars in Parking Lot
• At 4:02 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 700 block of Northwest Liberty Place that a transient man wearing a football helmet and hockey gloves came into the store, stole juice and threw it on the cars in the parking lot.
Assault Reported
• At 6:36 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Cascade Avenue of an assault.
Centralia Police Department
Garage Burglarized
• At 10:03 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Windsor Avenue that a garage was broken into and tools and other items were stolen. As of Tuesday, the suspect is unknown.
Home Burglarized
• At 6:23 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue that a home was burglarized and items were stolen.
Violation of Court Order
• At 9:14 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Tomas Najera, 26, of Centralia, in the 100 block of West Maple Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating the conditions of a court ordered drug and alcohol program.
Wallet Stolen
• At 10:28 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 100 block of South Tower Avenue that a wallet was stolen. As of Wednesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 3:28 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of West High Street that a tablet and clothing was stolen out of a vehicle.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 159 inmates, including 143 in the general population and 16 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 16 in WERC, all 16 were male.
