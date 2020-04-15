Centralia Police Department
Assaults Reported
• At 1:51 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 3500 block of Steelhammer Drive of an assault. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 3:39 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 300 block of North Gold Street of an assault. An investigation is ongoing.
Suspect Accused of Driving With Suspended License, Resisting Arrest
• At 11:29 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested and released Devin J.M. Muncey, 26, of Centralia in the 600 block of South Tower Avenue for allegedly driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.
Juveniles Allegedly Attempt to Light Fire Outside of Apartment Complex
• At 2:22 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Scammon Creek Road that two juveniles allegedly attempted to light something on fire outside of their apartment complex.
Man Accused of Breaking Into Mobile Home
• At 5:09 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Shane M. Culp, 36, of Centralia in the 900 block of Old Airport Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly broke into a mobile home that he was prohibited from being at due to a protection order.
Generator Reported Stolen
• At 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 600 block of South Silver Street that a generator was stolen.
Hit and Run
• At 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Kulien Avenue that a man’s car was struck by another vehicle overnight.
Counterfeit Bills
• At 12:43 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue that counterfeit bills were passed at a business. An investigation is ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Hit and Run
• At 9:45 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a hit and run that allegedly occurred on Friday.
Woman Alleges Father of Her Children Has Been Blindfolding Their Kids
• At 10:02 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Alfred Street that a woman requested a welfare check on her children after the father had allegedly been blindfolding them.
Theft
• At 11:55 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 2600 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 12:40 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Driver Allegedly Swerves at Woman
• At 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 600 block of Northwest Lafayette Street that a man allegedly drove recklessly through a neighborhood and swerved at a woman but did not hit her.
Theft
• At 9:41 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Forgery
• At 2:23 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1900 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of forgery. An investigation is ongoing.
Transient Man Allegedly Sets Up Camp in Person’s Backyard
• At 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 9th Street that a transient man had allegedly set up camp under a person’s back patio and claimed he had a right to be there.
Cell Phone Stolen
• At 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a woman’s cell phone was stolen.
Woman Allegedly Screams Obscene Language Outside
Her Apartment
• At 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street that a woman was allegedly outside her apartment screaming the a swear word and would not stop.
Man Allegedly Gets Confrontational Over Neighbor Touching His Truck
• At 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street that a man was allegedly harassing his neighbor over touching his truck.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 109 inmates, including 96 in the general population and 13 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 96 in the general population, 75 were male and 21 were female and of the 13 in WERC, ten were male and three were female.
