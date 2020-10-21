Centralia Police Department
Violation of Protection Order
• At 9:27 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Darren L. Fullerton, 54, of Centralia, in the 500 block of East Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver
• At 12:24 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Cash L. Reynolds, 26, of Pe Ell, in the 200 block of South Pearl Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Man Cited on Suspicion of Assault
• At 9:01 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Jay Sutter, 59, of Centralia, in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 1 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 800 block of Vienna Street that items were stolen from inside a vehicle.
Theft Reported
• At 3:02 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue that food items were stolen from a convenience store.
• At 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Lum Road of an attempted shoplift at a local business.
Possession of Meth
• At 11:29 a.m. on Tuesday, police referred a 47-year-old Lacey woman in the 1300 block of West Reynolds Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
Woman Cited on Suspicion of Violating Court Order
• At 7:32 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Dawnita K. Ortivez, 33, of Rochester, in the 1500 block of Lum Road on suspicion of violating a court order.
Chehalis Police Department
Thefts
• At 8:21 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest Riverside Drive that lumber was stolen.
• At 10:45 a.m. on Monday, police cited and released a juvenile in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft after the suspect allegedly stole dog outfits and toys from a store.
Tractor, Trailer Reportedly Stolen
• At 8:23 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Northwest State Avenue that a tractor and a trailer were stolen.
Man, Woman Reportedly Get Into Physical Altercation
• At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a man and a woman got into a physical altercation.
• At 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man and a woman got into a physician altercation.
Hotel Guest Refuses to Leave Room at Checkout Time
• At 12:17 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 500 block of Southwest Parkland Drive that a hotel guest refused to leave at the 11 a.m. checkout time.
Witness Reports Man Being Abusive With Child
• At 4:13 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue from a person who witnessed a man drag a child toward his car. The witness also stated the man appeared to be the child’s father.
Hit and Run
• At 8:53 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a hit and run occurred.
Burglary
• At 11:13 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Southwest Grandview Avenue from a man who stated a woman he has a protection order against broke into his home and stole items.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 171 inmates, including 156 in the general population and 15 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 156 inmates in the general population, 120 were male and 36 were female and of the 15 in WERC, all 15 were male.
