Centralia Police Department
Teen Cited for Allegedly Disobeying a Police Officer
• At 4:07 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Austin C. Martinez, 19, of Centralia, in the 100 block of North Silver Street on suspicion of obstructing a public servant after he allegedly disobeyed an officer.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Harassment
• At 8:19 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Eleesha M. Schmidt, 70, of Mossyrock, in the 900 block of Scheuber Road, and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of harassment-threaten to kill.
Domestic Violence
• At 10:23 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Michael G. McBride, 48, of Centralia, in the 1100 block of South Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault-domestic violence.
Violation of Protection Order
• At 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Henry E. Paguada-Barrientos, 28, of Centralia, in the 200 block of West Oakview Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Burglary Reported
• At 1:24 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 700 block of South Ash Street that shoes and other personal items were stolen in an alleged burglary that took place sometime within the previous four days.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 4:16 a.m. on Monday, police cited and released Janie S. Weibling, 58, of Centralia, in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road on suspicion of criminal trespassing after she allegedly went on property she had previously been trespassed from.
Three People Allegedly Hold Victim at Gunpoint, Demand Car Keys
• At 4:30 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue that a person was held at gunpoint by three subjects who demanded to have the victim’s car keys before they reportedly fled after police were called.
Man Cited on Suspicion of Assault
• At 6 a.m. on Monday, police cited and released Tanner Z.R. Russell, 28, of Centralia, in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Chehalis Police Department
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 12:59 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue that a vehicle was broken into and items inside the car were stolen.
Employee Reports Being Threatened After Asking Two Customers to Wear a Mask
• At 1:28 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue from a store employee who told police he was threatened by two customers after he asked them to wear masks.
Security Camera Reported Stolen
• At 3:58 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue that a security camera was covered up, then stolen by an unknown suspect.
Woman Arrested on Burglary, Controlled Substance Charges
At 10:23 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Nichole R. Sellards in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 6:33 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 700 block of Southwest 19th Street that a hit and run occurred.
DUI
• At 1:21 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Shane M. Shaw, 23, of Chehalis in the 500 block of Southwest Parkland Drive and released him with a citation due to booking restrictions at the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Lewis County Jail Stats
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 152 inmates, including 140 in the general population and 12 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 140 inmates in the general population, 118 were male and 22 were female and of the 12 in WERC. All 12 were male.
By The Chronicle Staff
