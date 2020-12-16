Centralia Police Department
Hit and Run
• At 12:20 p.m. on Monday, a hit and run was reported in the 1400 block of Windsor Avenue. The victim’s vehicle was hit overnight.
Package Stolen
• At 1:25 p.m. on Monday, a package was reported stolen from a porch in the 500 block of West Chestnut Street.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 6:42 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 100 block of West High Street. A backpack was reported stolen.
DUI
• At 12:19 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 1700 block of North Pearl Street and arrested Fidel Robles Chavez, 26, of Centralia, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Aberdeen Man Cited After Report of Disorderly Conduct
• At 5:57 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road. Paul D. Westfall, 30, of Aberdeen, was cited on suspicion of interfering with a healthcare facility.
Fraudulent Check Reported
• At 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a theft in the 300 block of South Tower Avenue. A fraudulent check was used at a business.
Port Townsend Man Arrested on Drug Charge
• At 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 600 block of North Gold Street and arrested Matthew T. Fauls, 38, of Port Townsend, on suspicion of violating a court order, and possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
Three Face Charges on Organized Retail Theft
• At 4:50 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a report of shoplifters in the 1300 block of Lum Road. Three people — a 17-year-old Puyallup resident, a 42-year-old Federal Way resident and a 27-year-old Puyallup resident are all being referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on charges of organized retail theft.
Vehicle Stolen
• At 12:46 p.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle was reported stolen in the 200 block of West Oakview Avenue.
Chehalis Police Department
Medication Stolen From Vehicle
• At 1:04 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 10 block of Southwest 10th Street. A person reported medication was stolen from a vehicle the previous Friday.
Hit and Run
• At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, a hit and run was reported in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Semi Hits Vehicles, Light Pole in Parking Lot
• At 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday, a crash was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. A semi truck trying to turn hit three cars and a light post in a parking lot.
Scams Reported
• At 10:01 a.m. on Monday, a person in the 200 block of Northeast Terrace Road reported receiving multiple calls claiming to be from Apple support.
• At 10:38 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a scam from the 400 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue. The caller reportedly was claiming to be from the Lewis County PUD and threatened to shut the victim’s power off.
• At 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a scam in the 100 block of Southeast Monroe Avenue. A person reported scammers were threatening to have him arrested.
Shoplifter Runs From Store
• At 1:57 p.m. on Tuesday, a shoplifter was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. The person reportedly stole apparel and stereo equipment and ran.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 142 inmates, with 126 inmates in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 109 were male and 17 female and all 16 WERC inmates were male.
