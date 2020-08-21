Centralia Police Department
Hit and Run Reported
• At 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Kresky Avenue that a hit and run occurred in a parking lot.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary
• At 2:11 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Treston Zimmerman, 37, of Onalaska, in the 1000 block of Ham Hill Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Theft
• At 2:48 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested and released Paul Hess, 21, of Chehalis, in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 10:26 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested and released Nathaniel W. Braden, 22, of Lafayette, Indiana, on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road that items had been taken from a vehicle.
Possession of Meth
• At 1:57 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Kenneth G. Browning, 25, of Centralia, in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth.
Chehalis Police Department
Three Referred to Prosecutor’s Office on Suspicion of Possession of Meth
• At 3:51 p.m. on Wednesday, police referred a Centralia man, a Seattle man and a Seattle woman in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of possession of meth.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 2:26 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 300 block of West Main Street of a hit and run. As of Friday, an investigation was ongoing.
Man Alleges a Knife Was Pulled on Him By Person Under a Bridge
• At 2:44 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 800 block of State Route 6 from a man who alleged a person under a bridge pulled a knife on him and told him to leave.
Man Reportedly Threatens to Kill Woman
• At 11:34 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue that a man threatened to kill a woman and dispatchers were able to hear the man’s threats through the phone.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 161 inmates, including 146 in the general population and 15 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 146 inmates in the general population, 117 were male and 29 were female and of the 15 in WERC, 13 were male and two were female.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office
Man Attempts to Elude Police
• At 12:57 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Matthew Lloyd Emery, 34, of Pacific Beach, in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of attempt to elude and possession of meth after police reportedly chased Emery from milepost 83 of Interstate 5 to Harrison Avenue.
