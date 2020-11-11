Centralia Police Department
Theft of Services Reported
• At 8:01 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1400 block of South Gold Street regarding a theft of services from a local business after an employee discovered an unknown person had filled the business dumpster with garbage.
• At 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Lakeshore Drive of a theft of services.
Vending Machine Reportedly Broken Into
• At 8:59 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Kresky Avenue that a vending machine was broken into and items were stolen. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Hit and Run
• At 3:08 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 4000 block of Galvin Road of a hit and run at a local warehouse parking lot where a driver collided with a truck and left the scene. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Assault
• At 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 200 block of West Oakview Avenue of an assault.
Wallet Reported Stolen
• At 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue that a wallet was stolen.
Chehalis Police Department
Hit and Run
• At 1:42 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a hit and run to an unattended vehicle.
Theft Reported
• At 3:15 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Trespassers Reported
• At 3:37 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 400 block of South Market Boulevard requesting a man to be trespassed from the business after he came into the store despite signs posted outside saying not to come inside.
• At 11:25 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue reguesting a man to be trespassed after he was in the store’s bathroom for three hours and was loitering outside.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Tuesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 158 inmates, including 142 in the general population and 16 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 142 inmates in the general population, 108 were male and 34 were female and of the 16 in WERC, all 16 were male.
By The Chronicle Staff
