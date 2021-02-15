CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft
• The theft of a Buddha statue from the 1100 block of Marion Street was reported at 8:05 p.m. on Feb. 13.
• A credit card was reported stolen just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 in the 600 block of Yew Street. The incident is under investigation.
Burglaries
• A second-degree burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Washington Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 15. The incident is under investigation.
• Brian J. Michalek, 59, of Arkansas, was arrested just after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 in the 300 block of West Main Street and booked into the Lewis County Jail for second-degree burglary after allegedly setting up house in a vacant building and being in possession of identification that didn’t belong to him.
Crash
• A non-injury, single-vehicle collision was reported in the 8100 block of Interstate 5 just after 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 14.
The Centralia Police Department can be reached at 360-330-7680 and the Chehalis Police Department can be reached at 360-748-8605. If you were a victim of physical or sexual abuse, domestic violence or sexual assault, call Hope Alliance at 360-748-6601 or the Youth Advocacy Center of Lewis County at 360-623-1990.