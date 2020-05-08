Sirens
Chehalis Police Department
Vehicle Prowl
• At 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest Lewis Street that a vehicle was broken into and a few items were stolen.
Counterfeit Money
• At 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard that a counterfeit $100 bill had been recovered.
Disorderly Conduct
• At 9:43 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Terry L. Bryan, 40, of Packwood in the 700 block of South Market Boulevard on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer after it was reported that he was harassing a woman.
Dogs Reportedly Crying in Parked Vehicle
• At 1:58 p.m. on Thursday, police were asked to check on three dogs in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard that allegedly were crying inside a vehicle with the windows cracked.
Package Stolen
• At 6:09 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Southwest 20th Street that a package was stolen off a woman’s porch.
Woman Accused of Shoplifting, Trespassing
• At 8:07 p.m. on Thursday, police referred a Winlock woman to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for charging in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of shoplifting from a store that she had allegedly been trespassed from.
Suspect Breaks into Vending Machines, Steals Cash
• At 10:54 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 700 block of Northwest Liberty Place that a man allegedly broke into vending machines and stole the cash.
Centralia Police Department
Theft
• At 8:34 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue of a theft from a store.
• At 3:42 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 800 block of Johnson Road that a hose and a hose reel were stolen.
Vehicle Stolen
• At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 800 block of North Tower Avenue that a Ford Econoline van was stolen.
Violation of Protection Order
• At 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Henry E. Paguada Barrientos, 28, of Centralia in the 1100 block of Centralia College Boulevard and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order and on an outstanding warrant.
• At 9:23 a.m. on Thursday, a Centralia man was issued a summons in the 1400 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of violating a domestic violence no contact order.
Minor Allegedly Found in Possession of Liquor
• At 8:31 p.m. on Wednesday, a 17-year-old juvenile male was referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for charging in the 200 block of North Gold Street on suspicion of consuming alcohol, while underage
Identity Theft
• At 7:36 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Lakeshore Drive that a wallet was stolen and the victim alleged that fraudulent charges were made to a credit card.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 107 inmates, including 93 in general population and 14 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 93 in general population, 74 were male and 19 were female and of the 14 in WERC, 12 were male and two were female.
