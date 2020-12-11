Chehalis Police Department
Suspect Accused of Shoplifting, Having Drugs
• At 5:56 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of a shoplifter fleeing a store in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. The suspect had reportedly taken a backpack, clothing, a speaker and other items. Police caught up to the suspect, identified as Julio C. Ayala, 38, of Olympia, and arrested him on suspicion of a controlled substance and outstanding felony warrants. He is also being referred to prosecutors on a third-degree theft charge.
Theft
• At 7:39 p.m. on Wednesday, a theft was reported in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Person Reports Subjects Looking in Home’s Windows
• At 7:56 p.m. on Wednesday, a person in the 600 block of Northeast Franklin Avenue reported two people were walking around a home, looking in windows and tapping on walls. No arrests were reported.
Assault Reported
• At 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, a fourth-degree assault was reported in the 10 block of Southwest Ninth Street.
Citizen Makes Complaint About Transient Camp
• At 12:02 p.m. on Thursday, police received a complaint about a transient camp in the area of North National Avenue and Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way.
Attempted Burglaries Reported
• At 9:51 p.m. on Thursday, police received a complaint of an attempted burglary in the 600 block of Northeast Franklin Avenue. The victim reported someone was on their porch, picked the lock and opened the door.
• At 4:14 a.m. on Friday, an attempted burglary was reported in the 600 block of Northeast Franklin Avenue. A person reported someone used a card to pick the lock on their door but couldn’t get in because the chain was still on the door.
Burglary
• At 3:38 a.m. on Friday, a burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Northeast National Avenue.
Centralia Police Department
Items Stolen From Shed
• At 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, a burglar to a shed was reported in the 1600 block of Military Road.
Centralia Suspect Cited on Assault Charge
• At 11:13 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 500 block of South Silver Street in Centralia and cited Richard Gardner, 53, of Centralia, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Vehicle Stolen
• At 12:28 p.m. on Thursday, a vehicle was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Alder Street.
Person Reports TV Fraudulently Ordered in Their Name
• At 3:42 p.m. on Thursday, a person in the 600 block of South Silver Street reported a TV was fraudulently ordered in their name.
Packages Stolen
• At 5:28 p.m. on Thursday, packages were reported stolen from a porch in the 900 block of L Street.
Chehalis Suspect Arrested on Protection Order Violation Charge
• At 1:25 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the 200 block of Yew Street and arrested Allen Oliver, 50, of Chehalis, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 136 inmates, including 120 in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 101 were male and 19 female and all 16 inmates in the WERC were male.
