Centralia Police Department
DUI
• At 9:22 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Steven R. Luurs, 40, of Toledo, in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• At 5:18 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Tony J. Mattingly, 47, of Centralia, at the intersection of Centralia College Boulevard and South Ash Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of Driving under the influence.
Possession of Meth
• At 11:41 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Matthew R. Reynolds, 33, of Centralia, in the 400 block of West Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County jail on suspicion of possession of meth and an outstanding warrant.
Woman Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Family Member
• At 1:38 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Bailey J. Dorning, 21, of Shelton, in the 700 block of F Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of harassment after she allegedly threatened to kill a family member.
Burglary Reported
• At 2:40 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 300 block of North Tower Avenue that a building was broken into. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Violation of Probation
• At 3:54 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Mark J. Bernoff, 56, of Rochester, in the 100 block of West Maple Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating provisions of the 24/7 safe and sober program.
Protection Order Violation
• At 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Andres F. Santiago, 25, of Centralia, in the 1000 block of Mellen Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating provision of a protection order.
Seventeen Cats Reportedly Recovered From Abandoned Vehicle
• At 8:23 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue where they recovered 17 cats from an abandoned vehicle. As of Wednesday, this case is under investigation.
Two Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Man Referred to Prosecutor on Suspicion of Assault
• At 4:42 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Kindra R. Youckton, 31, and Emily E. Jespersen, 25, both of Centralia, in the 300 block of Kearney Street and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after they allegedly assaulted a family member, while a Centralia man was referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of assault.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Using Someone Else’s ID
• At 8:17 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Sean C. Andrews, 28, in the 100 block of South Pearl Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly used someone else’s ID.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary, Possession of Heroin
• At 8:47 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Jordan A. Keown, 32, of Olympia, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary and possession of heroin.
Eight Teenage Kids Reportedly Climb on Roof of Business
• At 8:17 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 400 block of North Market Avenue from a person who witnessed eight teenage kids climbing down from the roof of a business then ran down an alleyway.
Thefts
• At 1:01 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Michael E. Thomas, 36, of Olympia, in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard on suspicion of third-degree theft after he had allegedly been caught shoplifting.
• At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Coyote S. Acabo, 42, and David P. Weinman, 30, both of Olympia, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 1:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard of a hit and run.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 162 inmates, including 144 in the general population and 18 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 144 inmates in the general population, 116 were male and 28 were female and of the 18 in WERC, 17 were male and one was female.
