Centralia Police Department
Burglary Reported
• At 12:27 p.m. on Wednesday, a burglary was reported in the 400 block of West Cherry Street in Centralia.
Hit and Run
• At 4:38 p.m. on Wednesday, a hit and run was reported at the intersection of South Pearl Street and West Cherry Street.
Assault Reported
• At 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of an assault in the 700 block of K Street.
Centralia Man Arrested on Drug Charge, Warrant
• At 1:13 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 900 block of Ellsbury Street in Centralia and arrested Jason Dunham, 36, of Centralia on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.
Merchandise Stolen From Store
• At 1:36 p.m. on Thursday, merchandise was reported stolen from a store in the 100 block of High Street.
Chehalis Police Department
Packages Stolen
• At 12:53 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of a theft of packages, and a person going through mailboxes in the 1300 block of Northwest Airport Road.
Scammer Claims to Be From Sheriff’s Office
• At 12:56 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of a scam from the 1500 block of North National Avenue. A person called the woman claiming to be a deputy in the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Theft
• At 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, a theft was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Protection Order Violated
• At 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of a violation of a protection order in the 200 block of Northeast Cascade Avenue.
Trespasser Reported
• At 7:37 p.m. on Wednesday, a trespasser was reported in the 500 block of Northwest Front Street.
Driver Arrested on DUI Charge After Vehicle Gets Stuck on Train Tracks
• At 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on train tracks at the intersection of Northwest Prindle Street and Northwest Front Street in Chehalis. Kristin A. Kosmosky, 35, of Chehalis, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Assault Reported
• At 3:02 p.m. on Thursday, an assault was reported in the 900 block of Northwest St. Helens Avenue. No arrests were made.
Vicious Dog
• At 3:47 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a vicious dog in the 700 block of Southeast Washington Avenue.
Catalytic Converter Stolen in Vehicle Prowl
• At 5:58 p.m. on Thursday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 300 block of Southwest Newaukum Avenue. The vehicle’s catalytic converter was reported stolen.
Burglary Reported
• At 6:23 p.m. on Thursday, a burglary was reported in the 200 block of Northwest State Avenue.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday morning, the Lewis County Jail had system population of 148 inmates, including 132 in general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 105 were male and 27 female and of WERC inmates, all are men.
