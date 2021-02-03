CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rash of Vehicle Prowls
• Just after 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, a caller reported that an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Jalyn Street was entered overnight and miscellaneous items were taken.
• Just before 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 1, a caller reported that a vehicle in the 1000 block of McKinley Lane was entered overnight and miscellaneous items were taken.
• At approximately 9:25 p.m., a caller reported that an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Sunnyside Drive was entered overnight and miscellaneous items were taken.
• Just after 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 1, a caller reported that an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of North Scheuber Road was entered overnight and miscellaneous items were taken.
• At approximately 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 1, a caller reported that an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Jalyn Street was entered overnight and miscellaneous items were taken.
Theft
• Just before 10:10 a.m., a caller reported that a bicycle was stolen from a garage in the 400 block of South Diamond Street.
• Just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 1, a caller in the 1300 block of Lum Road reported that a laptop computer was stolen.
Criminal Trespass
• Nichole M. Ward, 32, and Ray L. Ward, 36, both of Centralia, were arrested just after 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 1 and released for trespassing in the 300 block of West Reynolds Avenue.
Fourth-Degree Assault
• A fourth-degree assault that occurred in the 100 block of South Tower Avenue was reported at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Feb. 1. The incident is under investigation.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 1.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way and Northwest Louisiana Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Vehicle Theft
• At 4 p.m. on Feb. 2, a caller reported that a 2002 Ford was stolen from the 1100 block of Northwest State Avenue the night before.
Sexual Assault
• Just after 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 2, a caller reported that a transgender person had been sexually assaulted in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Avenue. A report was filed and no arrests were made.
Fourth-Degree Assault
• Jacob Schauer, 21, of Centralia, was arrested for fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, after police responded to reports that Schauer punched a few people in the 500 block of Northeast Adams Avenue just before midnight on Feb. 2.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 183 inmates, including 166 in the general population and 17 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 134 were men and 32 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
The Centralia Police Department can be reached at 360-330-7680, and the Chehalis Police Department can be reached at 360-748-8605. If you were a victim of physical or sexual abuse, domestic violence or sexual assault, you can call Hope Alliance at 360-748-6601 or the Youth Advocacy Center of Lewis County at 360-623-1990.