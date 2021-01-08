CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft
• The theft of a wallet was reported in the 500 block of North Pearl Street just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• The theft of shoes was reported in the 1300 block of Lum Road at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• The theft of two chainsaws was reported in the 1400 block of South Gold Street just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 6. The case is under investigation.
• A caller reported a theft of wheels from a local business in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 7. The case is under investigation.
Identity Theft
• Felicia A. Mader, 35, of Centralia, was booked into the Lewis County Jail for identity theft after providing officers with a false name that returned a real person around 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the 500 block of North Iron Street. She was also booked for outstanding warrants.
Driving on a Suspended License
• Derek J. Hart, 38, of Olympia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for a DUI and for driving on a suspended license in the 1500 block of South Gold Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Yew and Mellen streets at 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of North Scheuber and Russell roads at 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• One driver was transported to Providence Centralia Hospital for medical attention as a result of a two-vehicle collision in the 100 block of South Gold Street, reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1500 block of Kresky Avenue at 9:05 a.m. on Jan. 7.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision blocked the roadway in the 1400 block of Johnson Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 7.
Vehicle Damage
• A victim reported around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 7 that their vehicle had been damaged in the 100 block of East Main Street.
Hit and Run
• At about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, a caller reported a hit and run collision on private property in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Hit and Run
• At 8 a.m. on Jan. 6, a caller reported that a semi-truck side-swiped their car at the intersection of Northwest Prindle Street and Northwest State Avenue. The driver of the semi reportedly stopped and spoke briefly to the victim before taking off.
• A non-injury hit and run was reported in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 7.
Crashes
• A man was arrested and released for driving under the influence after crashing into a tree in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way and Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. on Jan. 7.
Theft
• A caller reported a possible break-in in the 1500 block of Rice Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 6.
• A wallet was reported stolen and then returned in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 6.
• A burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue around 3 p.m. on Jan. 7. The incident is under investigation.
Disorderly Conduct
• Around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 7, a caller reported that a man in his early 20s became verbally threatening with her after she refused to give him a cigarette and asked him to leave due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
Possible Animal Neglect
• A caller reported seeing a dog chained to a tree around 3 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the intersection of Southwest 19th Street and Southwest Snively Avenue.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Friday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 137 inmates, including 106 in the general population and 31 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 84 were men and 22 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle crime and courts reporter Emily Fitzgerald can be reached via email at emily@chronline.com.
