Centralia Police Department
Reported Theft
• At 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 2000 block of Cooks Hill Road regarding the theft of jewelry. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 9:57 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 900 block of South Gold Street that a two-axle dump trailer was stolen.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 5:39 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Miguel A. Palermo-Vasquez, 37, a transient, in the 900 block of Orton Street on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing after he was allegedly seen climbing on a parked rail car.
Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance
• At 3:39 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Erika M. Ernst, 34, of Portland, Oregon, in the 1000 block of Ellsbury Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of heroin.
Reported Vehicle Prowl
• At 3:46 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 200 block of West Oakview Avenue regarding two suspects allegedly seen prowling vehicles in a local neighborhood. Both suspects have been identified and an investigation is ongoing.
Possession of Meth
• At 9:14 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Travis L. Combs, 47, of Centralia, in the 800 block of South Gold Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth and on an outstanding warrant.
• At 3:37 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Uriah W.C. Osborne, 23, of Chehalis, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth.
• At 7 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Jazzmin D. Defilippis, 28, of Auburn, and Donavan T. Johnson, 20, of Burien, in the 100 block of West High Street and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth and organized retail theft. Defilippis was also booked on an outstanding warrant and Johnson on suspicion of a protection order violation.
Domestic Violence
• At 4:39 p.m. on Thursday, police issued a summons to a Centralia woman in the 400 block of Jackson Street on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
• At 3:07 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Joshua J. Williams, 41, of Centralia, in the 2400 block of Eureka Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and tampering with a witness.
Chehalis Police Department
Theft
• At 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Tara M. Burgeis, 35, of Centralia, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft
• At 6:56 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Sheri R. Hopper, 50, Centralia, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft
Young Kids Reportedly Playing With Riding Lawn Mower, No Adults Present
• At 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report at the intersection of Northwest Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest Lafayette Street that one young boy was driving a riding lawn mower on a sidewalk with four young kids in the trailer behind it with no adults present.
Man Reportedly Blocks Drive-Through With Personal Belongings
• At 5:08 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 700 block of West Main Street that a man with a cart full of items was allegedly dumping the items in the drive through of a restaurant, blocking the road.
Lewis County Jail Stats
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 113 inmates, including 96 in the general population and 17 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 96 in the general population, 81 are male and 15 are female and of the 17 in WERC, 13 are male and four are female.
By The Chronicle Staff
