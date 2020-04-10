Chehalis Police Department
Custodial Assault
• At 9:39 a.m. on Wednesday, police referred a Silverdale man in the 300 block of Southwest 11th Street to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on a charge of custodial assault after he allegedly assaulted a staff member at Green Hill School.
Person Attempts to Write Fraudulent Checks From a Lewis County Bank Account
• At 10:17 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 300 block of West Main Street that a person attempted to write fraudulent checks from a Lewis County bank account.
Car Window Smashed, Nothing Stolen
• At 2:57 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue from a man whose truck window was allegedly smashed in but nothing was stolen from inside.
Theft of Tool Set
• At 3:31 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of stealing a tool set.
Reported Burglary
• At 4:27 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest 9th Street from a person who said their house was burglarized.
Woman Allegedly Attempted to Start a Fight
• At 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 700 block of Northwest Liberty Place that a woman was allegedly attempting to start a fight.
Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Shoplift a Roomba Vacuum
• At 11:02 a.m. on Wednesday, police referred a Puyallup man in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on a charge of third-degree theft after he allegedly attempted to steal a Roomba vacuum.
Theft
• At 7:11 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 900 block of Southwest Cascade Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle Theft
• At 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 300 block of Northwest State Avenue of a white 2002 Chevy Trailblazer that was stolen.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 106 inmates, including 93 in the general population and 13 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 93 in the general population, 72 were male and 21 were female and of the 13 in WERC, 11 were male and two were female.
Centralia Police Department
Possession of Meth
• At 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Daniel J. Beckwith, 42, of Centralia in the 900 block of Old Airport Way and booked him into Lewis County Jail on an outstanding warrant and for allegedly possessing methamphetamine.
Tires Reported Stolen
• At 1:37 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 300 block of South Pearl Street that several sets of new tires and wheels were stolen.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Casey J Darling, 28, a transient, in the 1100 block of Alder Street on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Domestic Violence
• At 11:11 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Javier Navarro-Pantoja, 40, of Centralia in the 1500 block of North Scheuber Road and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Driving With a Suspended License
• At 1:47 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Donald D. Gosney, 64, of Seattle at the intersection of West Pear Street and South Pearl Street on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 2:54 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Jonathan M. Steve, 31, of Puyallup in the 8100 block of Interstate 5 Northbound on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Edwin E. Kunkel II, 48, of Centralia in the 1300 block of North Pearl Street on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Brenda L. Keen, 44, of Centralia in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 9:27 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Daniel D. Karl, 35, of Rochester in the 100 block of North Pearl Street on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 9:31 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Mary F. Leary, 65, of Centralia at the intersection of North Tower Avenue and Fremont Avenue on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Devon O. Ny, 21, of Lacey in the 1200 block of Mellen Street on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 7:04 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Harold J. Morgan III, 29, of Centralia in the 1200 block of Mellen Street on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 11:52 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Johnathan P. Church, 27, of Centralia in the 2800 block of Russell Road on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 4:59 a.m. on Friday, police cited and released Novel F. Harris, 49, of Centralia in the 1400 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 6:16 a.m. on Friday, police cited and released Ryan W. Allen, 42, of Centralia at the intersection of West Reynolds Avenue and Lum Road on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
Driving Without a License
• At 1:32 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Edgar Ramirez-Dado, 25, of Centralia at the intersection of West 6th Street and E Street on suspicion of driving without a license and identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.