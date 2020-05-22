Centralia Police Department
Possession of Heroin
• At 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Sean A. Penn, 34, of Oakville, in the 200 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin.
Man Allegedly Breaks Business Window
• At 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Terry L. Bryan, 40, a transient, in the 300 block of South Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of breaking a downtown business’ window.
Criminal Trespass
• At 5:14 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Tyler A. Jackson, 19, a transient, in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Violation of Probation
• At 6:28 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Jonathan C. Eidsvik, 25, of Centralia, in the 1000 block of North Scheuber Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly violated the city’s Safe and Sober program.
Assault Suspect Arrested
• At 6:46 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Leonard E. Lee, 29, of Centralia, in the 1100 block of West Walnut Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Centralia Man Booked on Malicious Mischief Charge
• At 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Jimmie C. Gertson III, 41, of Centralia, in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on a charge of third-degree attempted malicious mischief.
DUI
• At 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Larry L. McCord, 61, of Centralia, in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence.
Chehalis Police Department
Police Receive Report of Identity Theft Via Twitter
• At 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 2100 block of Southwest Salsbury Avenue that an unknown suspect made a Twitter account and was posting personal information and pictures of a woman on it.
Woman Reports She Climbed Out of Window to Avoid Threats From Man
• At 8:26 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a woman’s husband was allegedly making death threats toward her and she had to climb out of a window to escape him.
Thefts Reported
• At 10:06 a.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Talia B. Mcquatters, 34, of Olympia, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of shoplifting.
• At 2:04 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 2000 block of Jackson Highway that a checkbook was stolen from a residence.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Thursday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 120 inmates, including 106 in the general population and 14 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 106 in the general population, 88 were male and 18 were female and of the 14 in WERC, 12 were male and two were female.
