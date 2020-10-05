Centralia Police Department
Two Men Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Family Member, Damaging Property
• At 4:21 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Jeremy J. Ubungen, 20, of Centralia, at the intersection of Mellen Street and Airport Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence. Police also arrested Joshua B. Ubungen, 21, of Centralia, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly damaged a family member’s property.
Playstation Controller Stolen From Person While Reportedly Being Held at Gunpoint
• At 5:03 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue that a person’s Playstation controller was stolen from them while they were held at gunpoint. As of Saturday, an investigation was ongoing.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Elude Police
• At 10:48 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Spencer R. Barney, 32, of Centralia, in the 500 block of South Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 11:02 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Jennifer K. Johnson, 45, of Chehalis, in the 1400 block of Crescent Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
• At 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Teresa K. Rathbun, 56, of Vancouver, on suspicion of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
Man Referred to City Attorney’s Office on Suspicion of Assault
• At 1:22 a.m. on Saturday, police referred a 36-year-old Centralia man in the 500 block of South Oak Street to the City Attorney’s office on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted a family member.
Theft Reported
• At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road that money had been stolen.
• At 10:06 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue that a cellphone and cash was stolen.
• At 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 700 block of West Main Street that a sign was stolen from a front yard.
Two Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Substance
• At 6:39 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Surina L. Cook, 35, of Centralia, in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin and an outstanding warrant. Police also arrested Joshua W. Williams, 36, of Randle, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Scammon Creek Road that items were stolen from inside a vehicle.
Potential Fraud Under Investigation
• At 1 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 300 block of East Pine Street of a possible case of fraud. As of Sunday, an investigation was ongoing.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Steal Tools, Bicycles
• At 2:17 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Jesse M. McCracken, 23, of Chehalis, in the 1200 block of Ward Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of theft and possession of meth after he allegedly attempted to steal tools off the porch of one residence and bicycles from a second. McCracken was also found to be in possession of meth during his arrest.
Graffiti Reported
• At 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 300 block of West Summa Street of graffiti in the area.
Vehicle Theft Reported
• At 1:53 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 3200 block of Russell Road that a silver Chrysler Sebring was stolen.
Travel Trailer Reportedly Catches on Fire
• At 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 600 block of Yew Street that a travel trailer caught on fire. As of Monday, the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Kicked Out of Beer Garden for Allegedly Smoking Marijuana
• At 11:58 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 300 block of Northwest Chehalis Avenue that a man was kicked out of a beer garden after he was allegedly smoking marijuana on the property.
Drivers Reportedly Engage in Verbal Dispute After Car Crash
• At 4:17 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1700 block of South Market Boulevard that two drivers who were involved in a crash were also “screaming at each other” and one of the drivers refused to provide their info.
Runaway Child Reported
• At 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 400 block of Southwest 19th Street that a girl ran away from home and their parents suspect she is headed toward California.
Garage Door Hit With Paintballs
• At 9:52 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 100 block of Northeast Coal Creek Road that a person’s garage door was hit with paintballs overnight.
Theft
• At 6:42 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Amanda D. Allery, 24, of Elma, and Chase M. Cobb, 23, of McCleary, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of second-degree theft after they allegedly stole approximately $1,400 worth of items.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a hit and run.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 181 inmates, including 167 in the general population and 14 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 167 inmates in the general population, 139 were male and 28 were female and of the 14 in WERC, all 14 were male.
