Chehalis Police Department
Public Urination
• At 8:25 a.m. on Monday, police cited and released Konstantin Roubinchtein, 39, a transient, in the 500 block of North Market Boulevard on suspicion of public urination.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 6:44 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue of a hit and run. An investigation is ongoing.
Pizza Delivery Driver Reportedly Thrown Up Against a Window
• At 11:45 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of North Market Boulevard that a pizza delivery driver had been thrown up against a window by the client who reportedly felt the pizza was inadequate.
DUI
• At 3:42 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Philip M. Campbell, 37, of Roy, in the 600 block of North National Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Centralia Police Department
Driving Without an Ignition Interlock Device
• At 8:35 a.m. on Monday, police cited and released Hugo F. Suarez, 33, of Centralia, in the 200 block of West Reynolds Avenue, on suspicion of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Domestic Violence Reported
• At 9:17 p.m. on Monday, police issued a summons to a Centralia man in the 100 block of North Diamond Street on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree theft after he allegedly assaulted a person he has a relationship with and later stole some property.
U-Haul Truck Reported Stolen
• At 3:06 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Ellsbury Street that a U-Haul truck had been stolen.
Felony Order Violation
• At 10 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Noland R. Stephenson, 22, of Centralia in the 900 block of Johnson Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of a felony order violation.
Vehicle Reportedly Strikes a Horse in Roadway
• At 5:12 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1300 block of South Gold Street that a vehicle struck a horse that was in the roadway.
Man Arrested After Alleged Alcohol Theft
• At 7:07 a.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Randy A. Durham, 37, a transient, in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft after he allegedly stole alcohol.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 119 inmates, including 105 in the general population and 14 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 105 in the general population, 85 were male and 20 were female and of the 14 in WERC, 11 were male and three were female.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.