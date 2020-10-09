Chehalis Police Department
Person Reports Truck Vandalized With Spray Paint
• At 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southeast Washington Avenue that a person’s truck had been vandalized with spray paint.
Hit and Run
• At 2:48 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 400 block of North Market Boulevard of a hit and run.
Woman Reports Receiving Threatening Messages
• At 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street that a woman received threatening text messages from her ex-boyfriend.
Person Reports Being Threatened By Former Employer
• At 5:24 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 900 block of Northwest State Avenue from a man stating he went to pick up his last check from his former employer. The employer reportedly told the man after he signed the check he would meet him outside to “throttle” him.
Possible Vehicle Prowl
• At 4:12 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 800 block of West Main Street that a man appeared to be prowling vehicles at the park and ride.
Window Smashed at Office Building
• At 5:27 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 14th Street a window was smashed at an office building.
‘Major Youth Incident’ Reported at Green Hill School
• At 9:38 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 11th Street that Green Hill School reported a “major youth incident” that reportedly happened on Aug. 27.
Sexual Assault Reported
• At 3:01 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Avenue of a sexual assault. As of Friday, an investigation was ongoing.
Centralia Police Department
Man Cited on Suspicion of Theft, Resisting Arrest
• At 8:04 a.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Casey J. Darling, 28, of Centralia, in the 1200 block of Mellen Street on suspicion of theft of services and resisting arrest.
Man Arrested After He Allegedly Violates Protection Order
• At 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Chalib Crowl, 32, of Centralia, in the 2100 block of North Pearl Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Burglary of Vacant Residence Reported
• At 9:38 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 300 block of Kearney Street that an unknown person entered a vacant residence and stole items.
Theft Reported
• At 1:24 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue that merchandise from a local store was stolen.
Sexual Misconduct Reported
• At 1:19 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 300 block of North Tower Avenue regarding possible sexual misconduct. As of Thursday, an investigation was ongoing.
Possession of Heroin
• At 3:26 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Nathan A. Cheney, 26, of Centralia, in the 2300 block of North Pearl Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin and an outstanding felony warrant.
Vehicle Damaged
• At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 200 block of West Maple Street that a vehicle was damaged.
DUI, Possession of Meth
• At 4:12 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested David W. Myhre, 44, of Onalaska, in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine.
Man Wielding Hammer Reportedly Threatens Family Member
• At 11:23 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Cameron Gromacki, 23, of Centralia, in the 500 block of West Chestnut Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault after he allegedly threatened a family member with a hammer.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 184 inmates, including 170 in the general population and 14 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 170 inmates in the general population, 139 were male and 31 were female and of the 14 in WERC, all 14 were male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.