Centralia Police Department
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 9:57 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 700 block of H Street that diesel exhaust fluid was stolen out of the bed of a truck.
Possible Theft Reported
• At 1:59 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road that $83 had possibly been stolen.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Michael A. Rowland, 37, of Toledo, in the 200 block of West Main Street on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing after going on property he had already been trespassed from.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Possession Meth
• At 6:34 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Zachory Wood, 24, of Centralia, in the 800 block of K Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.
DUI
• At 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Alonso T. Martinez, 29, of Centralia, in the 900 block of North Pearl Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence following a vehicle crash.
Chehalis Police Department
Two-Vehicle Accident Leads to Both Parties Being Cited
• At 12:56 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Ricky M. Morgan, 59, of Chehalis, in the 1900 block of South Market Boulevard on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and Ronnie E. Dunn, 49, of Centralia, was cited on suspicion of failing to yield after both were involved in a two-car crash.
Identity Theft Reported
• At 3:07 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 600 block of Southwest 19th Street from a person who stated their social security number was stolen.
• At 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a person received a phone call stating there were warrants out for her arrest and that they needed her bank account info and social security number.
Malicious Mischief Reported
• At 6 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 300 block of West Main Street regarding malicious mischief.
Person Reports His Brother Is Being Harassed After Dating His Own Niece
• At 1:49 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 900 block of Northwest Prindle Street from a person who stated their brother was dating his own niece, claiming he was unaware they were related. Now family members are allegedly harassing the reporting party’s brother.
Man Reported for Threatening Employees
• At 6:37 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 2100 block of North National Avenue that a man was threatening employees of a business after claiming they sold his car.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 178 inmates, including 164 in the general population and 14 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 164 inmates in the general population, 129 were male and 35 were female and of the 14 in WERC, all 14 were male.
