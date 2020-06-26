Centralia Police Department
Woman Accused of Threats With Firearm
• At 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Marina J. Lopez, 29, of Centralia, in the 200 block of South Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of felony harassment after she allegedly threatened a person with a firearm.
Identity Theft
• At 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 700 block of M Street that someone had used a person’s identity to open credit card accounts.
• At 4:27 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 700 block of West Chestnut Street that someone had used a person’s identity to open credit card accounts.
Domestic Violence Reported
• At 12:21 a.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Ronda L. Muffly, 40, of Winlock, in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after she allegedly assaulted a person she has a relationship with.
Person Reportedly Robbed at Gunpoint
• At 2:54 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue that a person was robbed at gunpoint. An investigation is ongoing.
Man Accused of Stealing Item From Local Store, Selling It at Pawn Shop
• At 2:03 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Zachory T. Wood, 24, of Centralia, in the 500 block of West Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of first-degree trafficking stolen property after he allegedly stole an item from a local store and attempted to sell it at a pawn shop.
Lacey Man Arrested On Suspicion of Discharging Firearm in Public
• At 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Kristopher M. Alexander, 31, of Lacey, in the 1200 block of North Pearl Street on suspicion of discharging a firearm in public.
Juvenile Allegedly Damages Property, Assaults Family Member
• At 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested a juvenile in the 2800 block of Russell Road and booked them into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of malicious mischief after
Chehalis Police Department
Oregon Man Accuses Daughter’s Boyfriend of Stealing His Car
• At 8:32 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 300 block of North Market Boulevard that an Oregon man accused his daughter’s boyfriend of stealing his car and he thinks he may have driven the vehicle to Mount St. Helens.
Dog Left in Hot Car
• At 2:33 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a dog was left in a car in the parking lot.
Window Reportedly Broken By Kids Kicking Soccer Ball
• At 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 200 block of South Market Boulevard that a window was broken from a soccer ball being kicked by kids playing in a grassy area.
Custodial Assault Reported
• At 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 11th Street of a custodial assault. An investigation is ongoing.
Man Reports Theft of ID
• At 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue from a man who said his ID was stolen from a suspect who had stayed at his house the previous night.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 1:16 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a hit and run where a motorcyclist alleged that a woman hit him then screamed at him saying it was his fault before leaving. Police were able to contact the woman who said she left because she did not want to escalate the situation. No arrests were reported.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 135 inmates, including 115 in the general population and 19 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 115 in the general population, 94 were male and 21 were female and of the 19 in WERC, 17 were male and two were female.
