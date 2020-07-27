Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Assault
• At 9:29 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Melisa F. Akers, 39, of Centralia, in the 1000 block of Centralia Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after she allegedly assaulted a family member.
• At 5:57 p.m. on Friday, police arrested John P. Pulliam V, 37, of Centralia, in the 300 block of Noel Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted a family member and damaged property.
Man Reports He Was Assaulted
• At 7:57 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Mellen Street from a man who stated he was assaulted. As of Sunday, an investigation was ongoing.
Pedestrian Sent to Hospital After Being Struck by Car
• At 8:26 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at the intersection of West Main Street and South Silver Street. The pedestrian was transported to Providence Hospital.
Woman Accused of Making Threats to Kill Family Member
• At 3:59 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Tina M. Ford, 50, of Centralia, in the 2800 block of Russell Road and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of harassment-threat to kill. She was accused of making threats to kill a family member.
Identity Theft
• At 9:18 p.m. on Sunday, Police arrested Pearl A. Holts, 45, a transient, in the 500 block of Lakeshore Drive and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of identity theft, possession of meth, possession of stolen property and for several felony warrants after she allegedly used someone else’s identity during a police investigation.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary
• At 1 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Amanda D. Barnhart, 32, of Onalaska, in the 1200 block of B Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary after she allegedly broke into a residence and stole household items.
Chehalis Police Department
Store Employee Cited on Suspicion of Theft
• At 7:15 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Samantha N. Arthur, 18, of Centralia, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft after she was reportedly caught stealing from a store she is employed at.
Theft
• At 11:46 a.m. on Friday, police cited and released Angela A. Copeland, 45, of Chehalis, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
DUI
• At 9:13 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Pedro P. Gomez-Mendez, 45, of Centralia, in the 700 block of North National Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Vehicle Theft
• At 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Daniel A. Torres-Ayala, 30, of Seatac, in the 10 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 7:02 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Rice Road that a car was broken into and a wallet and documents were stolen.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 185 inmates, including 167 in the general population and 18 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 167 in the general population, 137 were male and 30 were female and of the 18 in WERC, 16 were male and two were female.
