Centralia Police Department
Person Reports Unknown Suspect Attempts to Open Bank Account in Their Name
• At 8:28 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Cedar Street that an unknown suspect attempted to open a bank account using the reporting party’s name.
Collision Between Pedestrian, Vehicle Reported
• At 11:10 a.m. on Monday, police received a report at the intersection of North Tower Avenue and West 1st Street of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian reportedly sustained minor injuries and the at-fault driver was issued a citation.
Juvenile Reportedly Operates Vehicle With No License
• At 2:01 p.m. on Monday, police arrested and released a juvenile at the intersection of North Gold Street and Roswell Road on suspicion of driving with no valid operator’s license.
Car Windows Reportedly Found Broken
• At 7:21 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 2000 block of Borst Avenue that all of the windows to a person’s car were broken.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Protection Order Violation
• At 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Bethia L. Williams, 57, a transient, in the 200 block of East Van Buren Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating provisions of a protection order.
Chehalis Police Department
Thefts
• At 1:32 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Jeffrey A. Bailey, 38, of Centralia, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft after he allegedly attempted to steal socks, a rope and other small items.
• At 8:01 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Cecelia A. Lee, 52, of Pe Ell, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Pain Medication Stolen
• At 6:58 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street that pain medication was stolen from the reporting party.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office
Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Theft, Unlawful Discharge of Laser
At 11:34 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Jarrin A.M. Smalley, 28, of Centralia, in the 200 block of East Pe Ell Avenue in Pe Ell, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of first-degree unlawful discharge of a laser and third-degree theft after he was allegedly involved in a theft and also pointed a laser at a deputy, which reportedly made him believe it was a laser device for aiming a firearm.
Lewis County Jail Stats
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 182 inmates, including 163 in the general population and 19 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 163 inmates in the general population, 127 were male and 36 were female and of the 19 in WERC, 16 were male and three were female.
•••
By The Chronicle Staff
To submit news tips, send information to news@chroline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.