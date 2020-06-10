Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Lawn Tools Stolen in Vehicle Prowl
• At 8:03 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 2800 block of Russell Road that lawn tools were stolen from their vehicle.
Juvenile Allegedly Steals Firearm
• At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, police arrested a 13-year-old juvenile female in the 100 block of South Gold Street and booked her into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention facility on suspicion of theft of a firearm after she allegedly stole a firearm from a household member.
Malicious Mischief
• At 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Heston L. Peeples-Leong, 41, of Gold Bar, in the 3500 block of Steelhammer Drive and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief after he was accused of damaging someone else’s property.
Suspect Arrested on Robbery Charge
• At 12:41 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Henry E. Paguada-Barrientos, 28, of Centralia, in the 200 block of West Oakview Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and a protection order violation.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 8:54 a.m. on Monday, police received a report at the intersection of North Iron Street and West Main Street of a hit and run that occurred sometime overnight.
Oregon Man Allegedly Assaults Police Officer
• At 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Josue Contreras, 34, of Hillsboro, Oregon, in the 400 block of West Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted a police officer while being arrested.
Attempted Assault
• At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Riley N. Penner, 21, of Federal Way, in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly attempted to assault another person.
Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
• At 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Curtis D. McDougall, 49, of Centralia, at the intersection of West 1st Street and N Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Chehalis Police Department
Hit and Run Reported
• At 2:46 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a hit and run.
Man Reportedly Walks Down Northwest Park Street Wielding Shotgun
• At 12:10 p.m. on Monday, police received a report at the intersection of Northwest Chehalis Avenue and Northwest Park Street that a man wielding a shotgun while walking down the middle of Northwest Park Street.
Police Receive Report Gun Was Brandished at High School Tennis Courts
• At 2:49 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 16th Street that a person driving a Ford Crown Victoria near the W.F. West High School Tennis Courts brandished a gun at a man. Police have been unable to contact the alleged victim.
Theft Suspect Cited
• At 2:03 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Justin T. Booth, 28, of Chehalis, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 122 inmates, including 105 in the general population and 17 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 105 in the general population, 89 were male and 16 were female and of the 17 in WERC, 14 were male and three were female.
