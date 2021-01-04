CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Malicious Mischief
• A caller in the 1200 block of Alder Street reported around 8:35 a.m. on Dec. 31 that their window was broken.
Hit and Run
• At about 1 p.m. on Dec. 31, a hit and run was reported in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue. The caller reported that their vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked.
• A hit and run was reported in the 1100 block of View Avenue around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 31. The caller reported that their vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked.
• A caller reported a hit and run into a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Harrison Ave. just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Thefts
• A burglary reported around 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 1100 block of Long Road is under investigation.
• At about 11 a.m. on Jan. 2, a caller reported that a package was stolen from a porch in the 900 block of Atherton Street.
• Theft of clothing was reported at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 300 block of North Tower Avenue.
Collisions
• A two-vehicle collision was reported around 5 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue. Responding officers reported that there was minor damage and no injuries.
• A two-vehicle collision occurred in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue at approximately 1:33 p.m. on Jan. 2. Responding officers reported moderate damage and no injuries.
• A vehicle left the roadway and struck a decorative barrier in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue just before noon on Jan. 3. Responding officers reported moderate damage and no injuries.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 500 block of Harrison Ave.
One Man, Three Arrests
• Brandon J. Pickens, 21, of Chehalis, was arrested and released with a criminal citation for stealing a piece of stereo equipment. The arrest occurred just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 1700 block of Gold Street. About an hour later, at 2 p.m., Pickens was arrested and released with a criminal citation for trespassing in the 300 block of South Tower Avenue. At around 4:45 p.m. that same day, Pickens was arrested in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road and booked into Lewis County Jail for third-degree assault of a police officer.
Assault
• Russell G. West, 30, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly assaulting a person who he had a domestic relationship with. The assault was reported at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 200 block of South Diamond Street.
• A second-degree assault, reported at approximately 12:18 a.m. on Jan. 1, is under investigation.
• Jonathan A. Lewis, 28, of Centralia, was issued a criminal citation for assaulting another person. The assault was reported in the 3500 block of Steelhammer Drive around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 1.
DUI
• A Centralia woman was arrested at the corner of West Chestnut and South Ash Streets at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and booked into Lewis County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Unlawful imprisonment
• Jonathan J. Garcilazo Lucht, 23, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on charges of unlawful imprisonment, eluding police and driving on a suspended license. He was arrested at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 3 at the intersection of East Cherry Street and South Tower Avenue.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal Abuse
• A caller reported possible animal abuse in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Cut Fuel Lines
• Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, a caller reported potential malicious mischief related to cut fuel lines in at least two vehicles in the 1200 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Phone Threat
• A caller reported at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 31 that their daughter received a death threat over the phone. A person, who later identified himself as a local 10-year-old, called the daughter and “didn’t say anything,” according to police logs. The person called again after the daughter texted “who are you” to the number, and allegedly said he was going to murder the daughter.
Robbery
• A flashlight was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 1.
• A second-degree robbery was reported in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 2. The incident is under investigation.
Sexual Misconduct
• A case of potential sexual misconduct, reported 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 1, is under investigation.
Rude Customers
• At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, a caller reported that someone was trespassing in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. A man allegedly spit at the caller and “all over the store,” including on $20 worth of sodas. He reportedly entered the store three times to try and get gas but left, slamming the doors, when he didn’t have enough money.
• A caller in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue reported two “rude customers” at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 1. A man was reportedly upset because he refused to wear a mask, and he and a woman were allegedly cussing at the caller.
Hit and Run
• A hit and run occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Northwest West St. and Northwest State Avenue.
Assault and Theft
• At approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 1, a man reported that a woman and a couple of her friends assaulted him and took all of his belongings. The man was reportedly sleeping in the passenger seat of the woman’s car when she pulled into a parking lot in the 1200 block of South Market Boulevard.
Two male subjects who arrived in a separate car pulled him out of the vehicle, punched him in the mouth and took his wallet, backpack and phone before driving away.
Shoplifting
• A caller reported that two people shoplifted from a store in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 1.
• A caller in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue reported a woman shoplifting some electronics and tools at approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 2. The suspect left on foot before getting into a vehicle.
Sparking Street Lamps
• Multiple callers near the intersection of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way reported street lights sparking between 5:57 p.m. and 6:38 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Crashes
• A two-vehicle crash occurred in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Northwest Maryland Avenue at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 3. The caller reported some damage but no injuries.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 150 inmates, including 125 in the general population and 25 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 102 were men and 23 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
By The Chronicle Staff
