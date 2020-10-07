Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Sign Reportedly Painted Over
• At 9:47 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue that a sign was painted over. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Theft Reported
• At 12:26 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue that plants and other items were stolen. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Possession of Meth, Criminal Impersonation
• At 2:15 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Jennifer Gilpatrick, 43, of Rochester, in the 1600 block of West Reynolds Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI, possession of methamphetamine and criminal impersonation.
Man Issued Citation on Suspicion of Malicious Mischief
• At 5:36 p.m. on Monday, police issued a citation to Toni Emery, 32, of Chehalis, in the 800 block of South Gold Street on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief.
Domestic Violence
• At 7:47 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Tanner Russel, 29, of Centralia, in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with a family member.
• At 9:46 a.m. on Tuesday, police issued a citation to Logan P. Rodgers, 32, of Centralia, in the 1100 block of North Washington Avenue on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation with a family member.
Man Cited on Suspicion of Hit and Run
• At 9:42 a.m. on Tuesday, police issued a citation to Daniel E. Shea, 36, of Centralia, in the 300 block of North Tower Avenue on suspicion of hit and run and third-degree driving with a suspended license after allegedly striking a vehicle and leaving the scene.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 10:54 a.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Jon L. Pankowski, 55, of Centralia, in the 600 block of South Gold Street on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing after he allegedly trespassed on property he had previously been trespassed from.
Medical Supplies Reportedly Stolen From Unlocked Apartment Room
• At 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue that medical supplies were stolen from an unlocked apartment room.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Halliday Road that items were stolen from a vehicle.
Business Reportedly Burglarized
• At 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Lum Road that a business was broken into and items were stolen. As of Wednesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Scam Reported
• At 12:59 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest 1st Street from a man who stated that someone in an “eastern country” has photos of him and are trying to use them to blackmail him into giving them money.
Violation of a Protection Order Reported
• At 4:55 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Southwest Grandview Avenue of a violation to a protection order. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
• At 7:52 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest 9th Street that a woman was receiving text messages from her ex-boyfriend who she has a protection order against.
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence Assault
• At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Brianna J. Howard, 20, of Chehalis in the 800 block of Southwest William Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after she was allegedly hitting her boyfriend and throwing things.
Naked Man Arrested After Allegedly Entering Stranger’s House
• At 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Christopher P. Gendreau, 48, of Centralia, in the 2100 block of Southwest Olympic Drive and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary after he allegedly entered a family’s home while naked and woke up a sleeping family.
Woman Referred to City Attorney on Suspicion of Assault Over Custody Dispute
• At 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, police referred a 33-year-old Chehalis woman in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street to the City Attorney’s office on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after she allegedly got into a physical dispute with a man over custody of her son.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 12:03 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report at the intersection of South Market Boulevard and Southwest 12th Street that someone smashed the windows to her car and took her lunch bag from inside.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a system population of 181 inmates, including 167 in the general population and 14 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 167 inmates in the general population, 137 were male and 30 were female and of the 14 in WERC, all 14 were male.
