CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft
• At approximately 8:25 a.m. on Feb. 5, a bicycle was reported stolen in the 1200 block of H Street.
• Merchandise was reported stolen in the 400 block of North Tower Avenue at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Feb. 5. The incident is under investigation.
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 700 block of G Street at 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• Theft of money from the 2000 block of Ahlers Avenue was reported at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 7.
• A possible burglary was reported just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the 700 block of Euclid Way. The incident is under investigation.
• A report shoplifting at a local business in the 100 block of West High Street was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The incident is under investigation.
• A vehicle was reported stolen from a local residence in the 1200 block of North Pearl Street just after 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 7.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of South Tower Avenue and West Pear Street at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 5.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 in the 700 block of North Tower Avenue.
• Minor injuries occurred as the result of a two-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Harrison and Belmont avenues at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Feb. 7.
Possible Identity Theft
• At approximately 3 p.m. on Feb. 5, a victim in the 1000 block of South Gold Street reported that his name had been forged on a document. The incident is under investigation.
• Just after 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 6, a caller in the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue reported that their personal identification was used by someone else.
Assault
• April Stiller, 40, of Centralia, was arrested in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue just after 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 6 and booked into the Lewis County Jail on one count of third-degree assault for allegedly assaulting a healthcare worker.
DUI
• Benjamin Escalante-Rodas, 51, of Centralia, was stopped in the 800 block of North Tower Avenue at approximately 9:25 p.m. on Feb. 6 and booked into the Lewis County Jail for suspicion of driving under the influence and for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Naked Guest
• At 8:05 a.m. on Feb. 5, a caller reported that a 70-year-old man staying as a guest in the 200 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue was naked in the lobby, acting like he was going to break something, going behind the front counter and demanding to be let into a different room. No arrests were made.
Refusal to Wear a Mask
• At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 5, a business in the 1400 block of Louisiana Avenue reported that a customer was refusing to wear a mask and was refusing to leave. The customer left while the caller was on the phone with police.
Theft
• Just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 5, a caller reported that a juvenile was taking items from mailboxes in the 300 block of Southwest 16th Street.
• A possible vehicle prowl in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street was interrupted at approximately 9 a.m. on Feb. 6.
• At 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 7, a caller in the 200 block of Southwest First Street reported that a vehicle prowl had occurred sometime the night before.
• At approximately 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 8, a caller in the 200 block of Southwest 13th Street reported that a vehicle prowl had occurred sometime that night.
Crash
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 7.
Criminal Trespass
• Police responded to the 2500 block of North National Avenue at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 6 after a caller reported someone was on their porch trying to get into their house, and the caller got their gun and refused to disengage. No arrests were made.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 169 inmates, including 154 in the general population and 15 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 127 were men and 27 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
Sirens are compiled by reporter Emily Fitzgerald, who can be reached at emily@chronline.com. The Centralia Police Department can be reached at 360-330-7680 and the Chehalis Police Department can be reached at 360-748-8605. If you were a victim of physical or sexual abuse, domestic violence or sexual assault, call Hope Alliance at 360-748-6601 or the Youth Advocacy Center of Lewis County at 360-623-1990.