CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Damaged Tires
• At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 11, tires on a vehicle in the 200 block of West Oakview Avenue were reported to be damaged. The incident is under investigation.
Crashes
• A two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Belmont and Harrison avenues at 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 11. The at-fault driver was issued an infraction.
• A hit-and-run was reported in the 3700 block of Galvin Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 12. The suspect left the scene in a red Pontiac Grand Am with significant front end damage.
Striking a Medical Professional
• Jonathan A. Lewis, 28, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for third-degree assault after striking a medical professional in the 3500 block of Steelhammer Drive at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 11.
Theft
• At approximately 12:10 p.m. on Jan. 12, a caller reported an Xbox and other items were stolen from the 1400 block of Harrison Avenue.
• At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 12, a caller reported that a catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle in the 3400 block of Galvin Road. The incident is under investigation.
• Theft of a hoodie was reported at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the 1400 block of Lum Road.
• Theft of $1,500 from the 1200 block of Johnson Road was reported at about 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 12.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft
• An attempted burglary in the 1300 block of Northwest State Avenue was reported at 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 11.
• A woman was caught attempting to shoplift in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 11.
• A vehicle prowl was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 9 a.m. on Jan. 12.
• A man was caught attempting to shoplift in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12.
• A woman was caught attempting to shoplift in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• A man was caught attempting to shoplift in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 12.
• A woman was caught attempting to shoplift in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Accident with Injuries
• A vehicle accident with injuries was reported in the 2500 block of Airport Road at approximately 9 a.m. on Jan. 11.
Man Intentionally Runs Into Traffic, Causes Crash
• Just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 12, a caller reported a man intentionally running into traffic at the intersection of Chamber Commerce Way and North National Avenue, causing one non-blocking accident.
Suspicious Person
• Just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 12, a caller reported that an unknown man searched through her mailbox earlier that day.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 147 inmates, including 135 in the general population and 12 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 111 were men and 24 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
