Centralia Police Department
Possession of a Controlled Substance
• At 8:49 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Nicholas K. Voyles, 39, a transient, in the 1200 block of Mellen Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth.
• At 5:34 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Anthony S. Lawson, 32, of Centralia in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth and heroin.
• At 7:44 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Pavel A. Gogus, 25, of Spanaway in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 10:04 a.m. on Monday, police cited and released Shannon K. Kilgore, 51, a transient, in the 1200 block of Mellen Street on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
• At 3:18 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Eric M. Ellis, 34, a transient, in the 1200 block of Alder Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on a second-degree criminal trespassing charge.
• At 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Erik L. Bushnell, 27, of Rainier, in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Vehicle Theft
• At 10:29 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Kulien Avenue that a dirt bike was stolen sometime within the last week.
Hit and Run
• At 12:57 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Cedar Street of a hit and run to a parked car.
Violation of Protection Order
• At 1:55 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Jerry E. Brown, 28, of Centralia in the 1400 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly violated the conditions of a protection order.
• At 8:03 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Angel Verduzco, 45, of Centralia in the 600 block of West Maple Street on suspicion of violating the conditions of a protection order.
Theft
• At 5:45 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Dominique D. Vanmeerbeke, 36, of Centralia in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue on suspicion of shoplifting.
• At 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Dakota E. Ingram, 35, of Centralia in the 600 block of G Street after he was allegedly caught on video stealing a package off of a front porch.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Allegedly Seen Urinating, Throwing Garbage In Front of Business
• At 10:48 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man allegedly urinated in a cup in front of the office and threw garbage around.
Woman Allegedly Comes Home to Broken Window
• At 2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 2000 block of Southwest Salsbury Avenue that a woman came home and found a window broken in her residence.
Two Men Allegedly Damage Parked Car
• At 10:03 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 16th Street that two men had allegedly kicked a tail light out, put a dent near the fuel cap and jumped on the back of the vehicle leaving marks.
Man Allegedly Walks Down Street With Machete
• At 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report at the intersection of Southwest 10th Street and Southwest Cascade Avenue from a person who reportedly witnessed a man holding onto a machete walk down the street.
Violation of Protection Order
• At 2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Jerry E. Wilson, 25, of Centralia in the 900 block of Northwest Pennsylvania Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly violated the conditions of a protection order
Lewis County Jail Stats
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 123 inmates, including 109 in the general population and 14 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 109 in the general population, 91 were male and 18 were female and of the 14 in WERC, 12 were male and two were female.
By The Chronicle Staff
